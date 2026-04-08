Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Has Endorsed Janet Mills in the Maine Senate Race

It seems radical, antisemitic Leftist Hasan Piker is the Democratic Party's new spokesman. He's campaigned with Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who refused to condemn the hateful things Piker has said about Americans, Israelis, capitalists, and even Vietnamese refugees.

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Now Piker has made an endorsement in Maine's Democratic Senate primary race, too, and you'll be shocked to learn the notorious antisemite didn't endorse the guy with the Nazi tattoo. Instead, Piker is throwing his weight behind Governor Janet Mills and her campaign to unseat Republican Susan Collins.

Radical spokesman for Democrats Hasan Piker offers his full endorsement for Janet Mills:



"I'm a part of the Janet Mills militia."



"I'm Mills mafia."



"I am riding with Janet Mills."



"Janet Mills all the way!" pic.twitter.com/hrgau2HMkm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 7, 2026

"I'm a part of the Janet Mills militia," Piker said. "I've already made my most ethical voting decision to change."

Piker says Mills has a "track record that is clear," which tells Maine voters all they need to know about where she stands. Remember, Piker said America deserved 9/11, he cheered the rapes of Israeli women at the hands of Hamas on October 7, he said we need to kill capitalists, and said he doesn't have an issue with Hezbollah, the terror organization tied to last month's synagogue attack in Michigan.

it’s true! pills mafia till the bitter end! https://t.co/TopVqMOTae — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 8, 2026

He misspelled Mlils' name wrong.

Didn’t this commie just get back from China? 🇨🇳 https://t.co/F6Rr7k7mNC — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) April 8, 2026

No, he was just in Cuba, where he wore a $700 shirt while looking at all the people communism drove into poverty.

First Abdul El-Sayed and Jon Ossoff, and now Janet Mills…



It would be a shame if Piker kept endorsing Democrats in top races across the country 👀👀 https://t.co/QBzCeH0Dkc — Delanie Bomar (@DelanieBomar) April 8, 2026

And so far, the only Democrat to condemn Piker is John Fetterman.

Graham Platner is too radical for a guy who calls for the murder of conservatives and property owners. https://t.co/iOJRbbdubZ — Better Maine (@MaineLogic) April 8, 2026

Or Janet Mills is even more radical than Platner, and — much like Spanberger in Virginia — is hiding that from voters.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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