Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Has Endorsed Janet Mills in the Maine Senate Race

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had This Warning to the Media About Their Iran Ceasefire Coverage
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had This Warning to the Media About Their...
VIP
Illinois Lawmakers Move to Ban Creepy AI Pricing Tricks
Illinois Lawmakers Move to Ban Creepy AI Pricing Tricks
Dem Congresswoman Slams Own Party Over TACO Jabs at Trump’s Iran Deadline Extension
Dem Congresswoman Slams Own Party Over TACO Jabs at Trump’s Iran Deadline Extension
Abigail Spanberger Runs Victory Lap Over Job-Creating Legislation – but There's a Problem
Abigail Spanberger Runs Victory Lap Over Job-Creating Legislation – but There's a Problem
Who's Running Iran Now? It's Not the Supreme Leader.
Who's Running Iran Now? It's Not the Supreme Leader.
VIP
The American Press Cheerleading for Iran Has Been Routinely Exposed by Reality
The American Press Cheerleading for Iran Has Been Routinely Exposed by Reality
60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded
60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded
Yet Another Democrat Has Earned Radical Leftist Hasan Piker's Endorsement
Yet Another Democrat Has Earned Radical Leftist Hasan Piker's Endorsement
VIP
Why You Can't Take the Left Seriously on Guns
Why You Can't Take the Left Seriously on Guns
President Trump Threatens a 50 Percent Tariff on Any Country Supplying Iran With Weapons
President Trump Threatens a 50 Percent Tariff on Any Country Supplying Iran With...
Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury
Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies...
Has Iran Closed the Strait of Hormuz?
Has Iran Closed the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran May Have Agreed to a Ceasefire But They May Not Cave to Trump's Demands
Iran May Have Agreed to a Ceasefire But They May Not Cave to...
This Is What a World Superpower Looks Like
This Is What a World Superpower Looks Like
Virginia’s Redistricting: A 'Temporary' Change That Will Shape a Decade of Representation
Virginia’s Redistricting: A 'Temporary' Change That Will Shape a Decade of Representation
Tipsheet

Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Has Endorsed Janet Mills in the Maine Senate Race

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 08, 2026 12:00 PM
Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Has Endorsed Janet Mills in the Maine Senate Race
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

It seems radical, antisemitic Leftist Hasan Piker is the Democratic Party's new spokesman. He's campaigned with Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who refused to condemn the hateful things Piker has said about Americans, Israelis, capitalists, and even Vietnamese refugees.

Advertisement

Now Piker has made an endorsement in Maine's Democratic Senate primary race, too, and you'll be shocked to learn the notorious antisemite didn't endorse the guy with the Nazi tattoo. Instead, Piker is throwing his weight behind Governor Janet Mills and her campaign to unseat Republican Susan Collins.

"I'm a part of the Janet Mills militia," Piker said. "I've already made my most ethical voting decision to change."

Piker says Mills has a "track record that is clear," which tells Maine voters all they need to know about where she stands. Remember, Piker said America deserved 9/11, he cheered the rapes of Israeli women at the hands of Hamas on October 7, he said we need to kill capitalists, and said he doesn't have an issue with Hezbollah, the terror organization tied to last month's synagogue attack in Michigan.

Recommended

Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

He misspelled Mlils' name wrong.

No, he was just in Cuba, where he wore a $700 shirt while looking at all the people communism drove into poverty.

And so far, the only Democrat to condemn Piker is John Fetterman.

Or Janet Mills is even more radical than Platner, and — much like Spanberger in Virginia — is hiding that from voters.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had This Warning to the Media About Their Iran Ceasefire Coverage Matt Vespa
Who's Running Iran Now? It's Not the Supreme Leader. Jeff Charles
Abigail Spanberger Runs Victory Lap Over Job-Creating Legislation – but There's a Problem Jeff Charles
60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded Amy Curtis
These 20 Republicans Are Pushing For an Amnesty. Is Your Congressman on the List? Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement