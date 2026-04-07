The U.S. Has Carried Out Strikes on Kharg Island

Back in March, there was talk of the U.S. taking control of Kharg Island, where the majority of Iran's oil and gas revenue is generated. Senator Lindsey Graham said the President should take the Island, saying the "war is over" if we do. It increasingly looked like Kharg Island was going to be a target, and now we've apparently struck the Island.

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The U.S. military conducted strikes on military targets on Kharg island, U.S. official says — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 7, 2026

The targets reportedly included bunkers, radar stations, and ammunition storage. The U.S. did not target docks.

The targets that the US hit on Kharg Island included bunkers, radar station, ammunition storage.

Landing docks were not intentionally targeted. Only would have been struck if Iranians fired something from next to them, according to senior US official who spoke to Fox News. https://t.co/o3OH44uUWy — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) April 7, 2026

Here's more:

The U.S. carried out "dozens" of strikes against military targets on Iran's Kharg Island late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, a senior U.S. official told Fox News. President Donald Trump first floated attacks on the Iranian stronghold last week as his threats over reopening the Strait of Hormuz kicked off. "U.S. hit dozens of military targets on Kharg Island overnight," the official told Fox on Tuesday. There have been no reports that the U.S. has deployed troops to strike the island.

Israel reportedly hitting infrastructure in Iran, too.

BREAKING:



Israel has started strikes on railway infrastructure and bridges across Iran.



Meanwhile, US forces are targeting defensive installations on Kharg Island.



Airstrikes are continuing across the country. pic.twitter.com/qzDut04XrH — Current Report (@Currentreport1) April 7, 2026

President Trump has given Iran until tonight to agree to a ceasefire deal. So far, Iran has rejected any deals.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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