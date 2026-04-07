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Tipsheet

The U.S. Has Carried Out Strikes on Kharg Island

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 07, 2026 8:30 AM
The U.S. Has Carried Out Strikes on Kharg Island
AP Photo/Horst Faas

Back in March, there was talk of the U.S. taking control of Kharg Island, where the majority of Iran's oil and gas revenue is generated. Senator Lindsey Graham said the President should take the Island, saying the "war is over" if we do. It increasingly looked like Kharg Island was going to be a target, and now we've apparently struck the Island.

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The targets reportedly included bunkers, radar stations, and ammunition storage. The U.S. did not target docks.

Here's more:

The U.S. carried out "dozens" of strikes against military targets on Iran's Kharg Island late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, a senior U.S. official told Fox News.

President Donald Trump first floated attacks on the Iranian stronghold last week as his threats over reopening the Strait of Hormuz kicked off.

"U.S. hit dozens of military targets on Kharg Island overnight," the official told Fox on Tuesday.

There have been no reports that the U.S. has deployed troops to strike the island.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Israel reportedly hitting infrastructure in Iran, too.

President Trump has given Iran until tonight to agree to a ceasefire deal. So far, Iran has rejected any deals.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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