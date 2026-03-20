Lindsey Graham Wants Trump to 'Take' Kharg Island – Here's What Could Happen

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wants President Donald Trump to take over Iran’s Kharg Island after he ordered airstrikes on the region last week.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the senator stressed that “we’re not going to invade Iran” because “there’s no reason to.” However, he did say the U.S. is “going to destroy their ability to hurt us, have a nuclear weapon, build missiles to hit America and terrorize the region.”

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Graham noted that 90 percent of Iran’s income “comes from oil and gas revenue” that is generated on Kharg Island. “Mr. President, take Kharg Island,” he said. “This war is over.”

Lindsey Graham: Mr. President, take Kharg Island, this war is over.

pic.twitter.com/1X1mP0Yske — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 18, 2026

President Trump has not indicated whether he plans to take over Kharg island. But during an interview with PBS News, he said he is not opposed to striking it again. “I told them openly — I’ll knock the hell out of it.”

In the first airstrike against the island, Trump stressed that he “left a lot of infrastructure” intact, particularly its oil and energy.

For the United States to take over Kharg Island, it would require a level of force that Trump has not employed over the past few weeks. It would involve thousands of troops with heavy air and naval support. Recent reports suggest the Trump administration is weighing whether to send thousands of troops to the region with options that include putting ground forces on Kharg Island.

The objective would be to secure the area and protect nuclear material.

The island handles about 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports and load about seven million barrels per day, according to CNBC. A successful invasion would mean the United States would control the oil infrastructure.

Iran would defend the island with everything they have left, which would mean more bombing campaigns and clashes between ground troops.

There is also the risk that seizing Kharg Island could trigger a broader military conflict in the Middle East and drive up global energy prices. It could also prompt other major powers to jump into the fray. Military bases in the region could be placed in greater danger as Iran and its allies retaliate.

From BBC News:

The US president said Kharg Island's military facilities were "totally obliterated" but that it had held off targeting its oil infrastructure. Trump, however, warned that he would reconsider the decision not to target oil facilities on the island should Iran or others "do anything to interfere" with the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most important shipping channels, located south of Iran's coast. Iran's military said oil and energy infrastructure belonging to firms working with the US would "immediately be destroyed" should Kharg's oil infrastructure be attacked.

The Trump administration is still considering its options as Iran’s military sustains more losses and damage. With the midterm elections approaching, it could prove to be critical.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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