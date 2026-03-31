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Tipsheet

Rahm Emanuel Has Plans for ICE Funding, and It Doesn't Involve Enforcing Immigration Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 31, 2026 10:30 AM
Rahm Emanuel Has Plans for ICE Funding, and It Doesn't Involve Enforcing Immigration Laws
Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP

It looks like Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and Obama staffer, is gearing up for a run at the White House in 2028. Yesterday, Politico wrote a fawning piece about him eating a salad, and now Axios is reporting that Emanuel is trying to set himself apart from the rest of the Democratic primary candidates by announcing plans for diverting ICE funding.

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Rahm Emanuel wants to shift billions of dollars from building new ICE facilities to funding community colleges — arguing they'll become more critical as AI disrupts the job market.

Why it matters: It's Emanuel's latest attempt to get ahead of other potential 2028 candidates with early policy proposals, especially on AI, tech and education.

Driving the news: Emanuel — former mayor of Chicago, White House chief of staff, House Democratic Caucus chair and U.S. ambassador to Japan — is proposing to take 20% of the $38.3 billion the Trump administration plans to spend on ICE detention centers and divert it to community colleges.

  • "The priority for Americans should be education, not detention," Emanuel wrote.
  • "As the explosive growth of artificial intelligence is poised to disrupt the job market, the nation's more than 1,000 community colleges — located in every region of the nation — can and will play a central role in preparing Americans for successful middle-class jobs," he added.

Democrats have made it very clear that illegal immigrants, not Americans, will be their priority if they regain power in November.

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION ICE

They will defund DHS and abolish ICE, and throw open our borders to all illegal immigrants without vetting or concern for the safety and security of Americans.

That's the honest story here.

Yes, that's it.

That's exactly what he's doing.

Open borders is a plank in the Democratic Party platform.

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Any of the names floated for President right now will likely not be the nominee in 2028. This cycle happens almost every election year. Those with name recognition get early media coverage, only to flame out before or during the primaries.

But that's not the big story here. The big story is that Democrats are openly making it part of their campaign platform to defund ICE and open our borders, despite acts of terrorism on the part of illegal immigrants, rampant crime from illegal immigrants, and billions of dollars spent on housing, food, education, and medical care for illegal immigrants.

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