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ICE Uncovered a Massive Immigration Fraud Scheme

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 12, 2026 5:30 PM
ICE Uncovered a Massive Immigration Fraud Scheme
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

The Department of Homeland Security has announced that an ICE investigation has identified over 10,000 potential cases of student visa fraud through the Optional Practical Training program.

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“Today, we are announcing that we have found over 10,000 who claim to be working for highly suspect employers,” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said at a press conference. “This is only the tip of the iceberg. Over the past year, we dramatically expanded our oversight of OPT and can report that we found fraud nationwide.”

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ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STUDENT LOANS VIRGINIA

The Optional Practical Training program, or OPT, is an initiative that allows for foreign nationals who have entered the U.S. under a student visa to legally work for a period of 12 months and creates a streamlined path to transition to an H-1B visa.

Authorities say that foreign nationals have used false addresses and employers to facilitate the fraud. Some states where investigators have discovered fraudulent activity are Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Florida.

Much of the fraud is said to have been facilitated by Indian companies, who have scurried around requirements that management and trainings be hosted by American companies.

“OPT employers are required to directly train foreign students, but we've seen multiple examples of alleged employers claiming that all management is overseas in India,” one investigator said.

The latest investigation by ICE comes after the Trump administration was the first to have accomplished net negative migration in 50 years.

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