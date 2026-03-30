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Politico Embarasses Itself With Fawning Story About Rahm Emanuel's Dietary Habits

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 30, 2026 8:00 AM
Politico Embarasses Itself With Fawning Story About Rahm Emanuel's Dietary Habits
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

At the start of February, Vogue Magazine published a gushing article about failed California Governor Gavin Newsom. It began, "He is embarrassingly handsome, his hair seasoned with silver, at ease with his own eminence as he delivers his final State of the State address."

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It was one of the most gag-inducing ledes we've ever seen, and the backlash should have been a lesson to the media. But the media refuse to learn, and now Politico has entered the Cringe Olympics with this lede about former Obama Chief of Staff and possible 2028 Presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel.

Here's what Wren wrote about Emanuel eating a salad:

This is how Rahm Emanuel eats a salad: He rips open its clear, clamshell container with two hands. He grabs the ramekin of the dressing. He pours it across the salad. Then he picks up the salad container, shaking it with an intensity and ferocity that forces the balsamic throughout, giving no quarter to the greens and the grilled chicken.

This is material information, mind you, for his would-be 2028 Democratic presidential primary rivals. Because how Rahm eats a salad is how he does anything and everything: with intent and with verve and without mercy.

We are shocked that this opening was written by a man who then shared it on X for the entire world to see.

Yes. That is literally how everyone eats a salad.

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS AMY KLOBUCHAR BARACK OBAMA MEDIA BIAS POLITICO

Even Ben Rhodes called Wren out for this.

We love it when the Left eats their own.

If this were a Republican, we'd get a story about how it shows a latent anger and violent tendencies, or something.

We were all waiting for Klobuchar's name to be mentioned in this.

What is wrong with the media?

The entire post reads:

His body’s center of mass moves directly over the planted foot while the other leg lifts off.His heel lifts, then his toes — hidden inside $3,700 Italian loafers, and his “Cuomo 2025” custom-made socks — press into the ground, generating forward propulsion.

Then his lifted leg bends at the knee, swings forward, straightens, and prepares for the next heel contact.

This is material information, mind you, for his would-be 2028 Democratic presidential rivals.

Because how he walks is how he does anything and everything: always moving forward, ruthlessly, no matter what is happening around him, until he gets where he needs to go.

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Nailed it.

Exactly.

It is incredibly embarrassing, but par for the course for the media. They will fawn over every single Democrat, no matter how awful they are. Expect more of this as we inch closer to 2028.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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