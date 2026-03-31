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Gavin Newsom's Press Office Trips Over His Own Ego As He Attacks Trump's Library

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 31, 2026 4:00 PM
Gavin Newsom's Press Office Trips Over His Own Ego As He Attacks Trump's Library
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Earlier, Eric Trump announced the first glimpse into the Trump Presidential Library, which will be located in Miami.

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The building design is hands-down more impressive than the ugly Sandcrawler-esque monstrosity that is Obama's Presidential Library in Chicago.

One of the images showed a giant gold statue in a conference hall, and that's what Gavin Newsom's Press Office seized on, because they excel at hot takes and tripping over their boss's massive ego.

They're so bad at this.

Get wrecked, Gavin. Unlike the AI-generated images of the Trump Presidential Library, this statue is real.

Newsom also governs like Mao.

It's clearly his favorite color.

Yes, it is tiny and hidden in the corner.

And Newsom paid for the bust himself.

The man's ego and arrogance know no bounds.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA GAVIN NEWSOM

Behold what Gavin Newsom has done to California.

He hasn't been the mayor of San Francisco since 2011. So that statue has sat there for 15 years.

Gavin Newsom, for some inexplicable reason, thinks he can mimic President Trump's mannerisms and blunt style. The problem is, President Trump is a New Yorker, and that's how he's always been. Gavin Newsom is a failed politician without the charm of President Trump, which makes this behavior not only cringe-inducing, but damaging to any presidential aspirations he may have.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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