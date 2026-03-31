Gavin Newsom's Press Office Trips Over His Own Ego As He Attacks Trump's Library

Earlier, Eric Trump announced the first glimpse into the Trump Presidential Library, which will be located in Miami.

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here.



Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump.



This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

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The building design is hands-down more impressive than the ugly Sandcrawler-esque monstrosity that is Obama's Presidential Library in Chicago.

One of the images showed a giant gold statue in a conference hall, and that's what Gavin Newsom's Press Office seized on, because they excel at hot takes and tripping over their boss's massive ego.

The gold statue in Trump’s new library (of himself) looks awfully familiar to a few others from around the world. pic.twitter.com/0wVzkKUbMi — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 31, 2026

They're so bad at this.

You literally paid for your own bust to display at City Hall https://t.co/hWoxs7DIVY pic.twitter.com/w8fzhqOlzA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2026

Get wrecked, Gavin. Unlike the AI-generated images of the Trump Presidential Library, this statue is real.

Chairman Mao sits just like you. pic.twitter.com/awGXQzr30e — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) March 31, 2026

Newsom also governs like Mao.

Green is a great shade for you. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) March 31, 2026

It's clearly his favorite color.

Someone's jealous his is so tiny and hidden in a corner pic.twitter.com/yaEVJbE3N3 — Sibey🌸🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@Sibeypng) March 31, 2026

Yes, it is tiny and hidden in the corner.

And Newsom paid for the bust himself.

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom secretly funded a bronze bust of himself inside San Francisco’s City Hall, per Breitbart. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/W5zIldDc4Q — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2025

The man's ego and arrogance know no bounds.

Behold what Gavin Newsom has done to California.

There is a literal monument to Gavin Newsom in the San Francisco city hall.



Sit this one out https://t.co/kNARjuHGN2 pic.twitter.com/cNZdJp7OHc — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 31, 2026

He hasn't been the mayor of San Francisco since 2011. So that statue has sat there for 15 years.

Is this you, Gavin?



A secretly funded bust to commemorate your time as San Francisco’s mayor? https://t.co/m0Todx3EIH pic.twitter.com/aOdLJaUNmC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 31, 2026

Gavin Newsom, for some inexplicable reason, thinks he can mimic President Trump's mannerisms and blunt style. The problem is, President Trump is a New Yorker, and that's how he's always been. Gavin Newsom is a failed politician without the charm of President Trump, which makes this behavior not only cringe-inducing, but damaging to any presidential aspirations he may have.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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