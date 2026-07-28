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Tipsheet

Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2026 6:50 AM
Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Amy shared a story yesterday: Anthony Fauci acts like a diva, with an ego big enough to fill the entire United States, and frankly, he deserves to be hated as one of the most insufferable people in the country. He lied about the COVID origins, and, unsurprisingly, was close with the media henchmen who supported him. We knew this, but now we have solid proof: the man’s diary. 

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We can thank Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for disclosing the scribbles of this madman. It was a top news item, and Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner under Trump, who later advised numerous states on COVID containment, got very nervous on CNBC, where co-host Joe Kernen kept pressing on Fauci and these diary entries:

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 MEDIA BIAS RAND PAUL VACCINES

KERNEN: “Does having a reputation totally in the toilet at 85 years…does that hold him to account for what he was responsible for?”

GOTTLIEB: “The Tony Fauci I saw in those emails is not the Tony Fauci I knew over the years. I mean, he was a guy who was sober, who was careful about his public appearances and his statements. Was always very careful, always very thoughtful.”

KERNEN: “Did you figure out the obsession with mainstream media in defending him?”

“And, you know, Jake Tapper having, you know, multiple dinners and best friends? And what did that come from? And I know people around here that would call Tony Fauci a ‘hero.’”

GOTTLIEB: “Yeah, I can’t dissect how people perceived…”

KERNEN: “You don’t know why?”

“The whole vaccine, mask, shutdown…the whole liberal…”

GOTTLIEB: “It was a difficult time, Joe, as you…as you know very well. And I think people were looking for a voice that they can cling to. Maybe they picked the wrong voice.”

KERNEN: “I am science, that’s why people don’t like me…I mean, that was…”

“You’re very guarded and nice.”

GOTTLIEB: “I was disappointed by the emails, I have to admit.”

KERNEN: “Well, we’ll see what happens on Wednesday. Rand Paul’s been right all along!”

GOTTLIEB: “He’s held the…I suspect that Senator Paul held on to these emails and had them for a while, and dropped them now ahead of this hearing.”

“And, you know, Tony’s going to have to speak to what’s in those private communications.”

KERNEN: “Thanks for addressing all that…”

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Oh, we’ll be ready for what happens on Wednesday, but I doubt Fauci will say much. 

Fauci bribed scientists to discredit the lab leak theory, told churches had to shut down but not leftist protests, wanted masking on planes forever, said manipulating bat viruses was a worthwhile scientific endeavor despite fear that it could cause a pandemic, and other insanity. Katie Pavlich documented it all:

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