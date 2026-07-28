Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC

Amy shared a story yesterday: Anthony Fauci acts like a diva, with an ego big enough to fill the entire United States, and frankly, he deserves to be hated as one of the most insufferable people in the country. He lied about the COVID origins, and, unsurprisingly, was close with the media henchmen who supported him. We knew this, but now we have solid proof: the man’s diary.

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Diary entries by Dr. Anthony Fauci are shedding light on his soaring notoriety during the COVID epidemic. The documents, released by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, include Fauci's reflections about being invited to a-list parties, but also some uncertainty about the origin of COVID. pic.twitter.com/gdhGE6LQEb — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) July 27, 2026

Then we've got CBS's chief medical correspondent @DrLaPook asking Fauci to prep him for his own interview on CBS Morning News, then mentions Fauci several times on air. Fauci notes both facts approvingly. (LaPook would later produce the glowing 60 Minutes profile that Fauci says… pic.twitter.com/ETebfof4XM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

After a Fauci appearance on Laura @IngrahamAngle's show, CNN's @jaketapper texts Fauci a sarcastic note about Ingraham's Dartmouth degree: "“Hard to beliee [sic] Paura [sic] Ingraham went to Dartmouth, isn’t it. All of us alumni are very proud."



Just a CNN anchor sending a… pic.twitter.com/vgM2GZdIGR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

We can thank Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for disclosing the scribbles of this madman. It was a top news item, and Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner under Trump, who later advised numerous states on COVID containment, got very nervous on CNBC, where co-host Joe Kernen kept pressing on Fauci and these diary entries:

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb gets visibly uncomfortable on CNBC as Joe Kernen keeps hammering him over Anthony Fauci.



Gottlieb does his best to skirt the questions about his former colleague, but Kernen refuses to let him off the hook.



KERNEN: “Does having a… pic.twitter.com/9QyFAnJr3E — Overton (@overton_news) July 27, 2026

KERNEN: “Does having a reputation totally in the toilet at 85 years…does that hold him to account for what he was responsible for?” GOTTLIEB: “The Tony Fauci I saw in those emails is not the Tony Fauci I knew over the years. I mean, he was a guy who was sober, who was careful about his public appearances and his statements. Was always very careful, always very thoughtful.” KERNEN: “Did you figure out the obsession with mainstream media in defending him?” “And, you know, Jake Tapper having, you know, multiple dinners and best friends? And what did that come from? And I know people around here that would call Tony Fauci a ‘hero.’” GOTTLIEB: “Yeah, I can’t dissect how people perceived…” KERNEN: “You don’t know why?” “The whole vaccine, mask, shutdown…the whole liberal…” GOTTLIEB: “It was a difficult time, Joe, as you…as you know very well. And I think people were looking for a voice that they can cling to. Maybe they picked the wrong voice.” KERNEN: “I am science, that’s why people don’t like me…I mean, that was…” “You’re very guarded and nice.” GOTTLIEB: “I was disappointed by the emails, I have to admit.” KERNEN: “Well, we’ll see what happens on Wednesday. Rand Paul’s been right all along!” GOTTLIEB: “He’s held the…I suspect that Senator Paul held on to these emails and had them for a while, and dropped them now ahead of this hearing.” “And, you know, Tony’s going to have to speak to what’s in those private communications.” KERNEN: “Thanks for addressing all that…”

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Oh, we’ll be ready for what happens on Wednesday, but I doubt Fauci will say much.

Fauci bribed scientists to discredit the lab leak theory, told churches had to shut down but not leftist protests, wanted masking on planes forever, said manipulating bat viruses was a worthwhile scientific endeavor despite fear that it could cause a pandemic, and other insanity. Katie Pavlich documented it all:

A trip down memory lane:



Emails Show Dr. Fauci Bribed Scientists to Discredit the Lab Leak Theory:https://t.co/rtTEhQakKu



Dr. Fauci Suggested All Kinds of Limits on Churches, Refuses to Do the Same for Leftist Protests:https://t.co/hSVLhfFzGP



Fauci Demands Masking on… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 27, 2026

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