A Major Earthquake Hit Southern Japan. Here's What We Know.

A major earthquake struck southwest Japan yesterday afternoon local time. The epicenter of 7.1-magnitude quake was near Kumamoto, Japan on the island of Kyushu.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami alert. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake hit Kumamoto prefecture and registered the highest possible level of 7 on Japan's Shindo intensity scale.… pic.twitter.com/zF2VKLv2Fd — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2026

Advertisement

Harrowing video of the quake hitting was shared on social media.

Here's more:

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto on Tuesday afternoon, registering the maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale. The powerful quake struck at 4:35 p.m., at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, and was followed by a series of aftershocks of up to magnitude 4.5, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The reading of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity range indicates a level that can cause buildings with low seismic resistance to tilt or fall. After the earthquake, there was an explosion at an Aeon Mall shopping center in Kumamoto. The retailer Aeon is investigating the situation. According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, part of the building's second floor has collapsed, and many people are believed to be trapped inside. The prefecture is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s production hub on the island of Kyushu. The seismic intensity measured 5 in the city of Kikuyo, the site of TSMC's chip factory. "The intensity recorded at TSMC's JASM fab located in Kumamoto, Japan, reached the required level for evacuation. As personnel safety is our top priority, the site promptly evacuated personnel as a precaution," a TSMC spokesperson told Nikkei Asia.

There have already been aftershocks.

Was watching the news about the Shindo 7 quake in Kumamoto when another quake struck and the announcer went into “seek safety ASAP” mode pic.twitter.com/54UjlDKChg — Jay (@gaiaslastlaugh) July 28, 2026

Authorities also issued a tsunami alert for the region.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami alert. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake hit Kumamoto prefecture and registered the highest possible level of 7 on Japan's Shindo intensity scale.… pic.twitter.com/zF2VKLv2Fd — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 28, 2026

There have been 43 earthquakes in this region over the last 30 days, but this is the largest by far.

Breaking: A powerful M7.1 earthquake struck 4 km SE of Uki, Japan, at a shallow depth of 10 km.



Shallow quakes tend to produce stronger, widespread shaking—expect noticeable tremors across western Japan. 🌍



Regional activity in the last 30 days: 43 earthquakes in this area,… pic.twitter.com/dR7INavcWr — GeoShake | Community Seismic Network (@geoshake_ai) July 28, 2026

At least 50 people were injured, and damage is extensive.

Japan quake damage seen from the air



Kumamoto fire and police services are assessing damage from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck southwestern Japan on July 28.



Visit our website for updates: https://t.co/bZpiKm94yl pic.twitter.com/9SP7bw7znq — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 28, 2026

Advertisement

Buildings have collapsed and roads have cracked.

🇯🇵 More than 50 people were injured in one of the prefectures on Kyushu Island in Japan after powerful 7,1 earthquakes



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reported that the tremors caused fires, damage to roads and bridges, as well as the collapse of buildings.



NHK reported… pic.twitter.com/hTFjhdZPl1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2026

One building can be seen swaying as the quake rattled the area.

WATCH: Powerful shaking sends a building swaying side to side after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto, Japan pic.twitter.com/NYeGx7ZCSS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2026

More than 150,000 residents have been told to evacuate.

Powerful M7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture in Kyushu, registering the maximum shindo 7 intensity on Japan's scale and prompting a brief tsunami advisory.



At least 40–50 people have been injured with no confirmed deaths yet, and more than 150,000 residents have been… pic.twitter.com/O00Oci7ILJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 28, 2026

A second quake that hit about an hour after the first was measured at a magnitude of 6.1, and authorities warn that more powerful quakes may hit the region over the next week. The tsunami advisory was later canceled.