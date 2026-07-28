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Tipsheet

A Major Earthquake Hit Southern Japan. Here's What We Know.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 7:30 AM
A Major Earthquake Hit Southern Japan. Here's What We Know.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

A major earthquake struck southwest Japan yesterday afternoon local time. The epicenter of 7.1-magnitude quake was near Kumamoto, Japan on the island of Kyushu.

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Harrowing video of the quake hitting was shared on social media.

Here's more:

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto on Tuesday afternoon, registering the maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

The powerful quake struck at 4:35 p.m., at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, and was followed by a series of aftershocks of up to magnitude 4.5, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The reading of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity range indicates a level that can cause buildings with low seismic resistance to tilt or fall.

After the earthquake, there was an explosion at an Aeon Mall shopping center in Kumamoto. The retailer Aeon is investigating the situation. According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, part of the building's second floor has collapsed, and many people are believed to be trapped inside.

The prefecture is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s production hub on the island of Kyushu. The seismic intensity measured 5 in the city of Kikuyo, the site of TSMC's chip factory. "The intensity recorded at TSMC's JASM fab located in Kumamoto, Japan, reached the required level for evacuation. As personnel safety is our top priority, the site promptly evacuated personnel as a precaution," a TSMC spokesperson told Nikkei Asia.

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There have already been aftershocks.

Authorities also issued a tsunami alert for the region.

There have been 43 earthquakes in this region over the last 30 days, but this is the largest by far.

At least 50 people were injured, and damage is extensive.

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Buildings have collapsed and roads have cracked.

One building can be seen swaying as the quake rattled the area.

More than 150,000 residents have been told to evacuate.

A second quake that hit about an hour after the first was measured at a magnitude of 6.1, and authorities warn that more powerful quakes may hit the region over the next week. The tsunami advisory was later canceled.

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