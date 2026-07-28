Well, This Florida State House Rep Really Screwed Her Party

Republican Florida State Rep. Paula Stark, a two-term lawmaker, will not be on the ballot. After a weeks-long legal battle, it was determined that she failed to file the proper paperwork for reelection, which is baffling. That’s a clear failure on the part of Ms. Stark and her staff. This is the ‘layup’ portion of the race, lady.

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What the hell happened?

June 12—that’s what happened. That’s the deadline for Ms. Stark to submit her forms, including the critical financial disclosure documents, which her treasurer alleges he did. Rep. Paula Stark says her office did submit them, but claims the deadline was missed because the paperwork was returned by mistake amid chaos following an altercation at the state election office. Lawsuits were filed. Numerous state election workers have disputed the account given by Stark’s treasurer (via Orlando Sentinel):

The state officials said Stark, a two-term Republican from St. Cloud who wanted to run again for the Florida House, is not on the ballot because her campaign did not turn in all the required paperwork before noon on June 12, the deadline for the 2026 candidate qualifying period. Her treasurer disputed that, saying he turned in the paperwork, including the Form 6 financial report, but a clerk erroneously handed it back to him. There is no evidence of a time-stamped form, however, filed with the state’s Division of Elections. A week after she was bumped, Stark sued the state to try to get back on the ballot. If she can’t convince a judge she’s right, the seat will end up represented by a Democrat, as two candidates from that party are the only qualified candidates. Although candidates for Florida office regularly run afoul of the rules, Stark’s situation is an extraordinary snafu involving a political incumbent. Joel Davis, the treasurer who is also Stark’s partner, told a judge in Leon County Circuit Court that he turned in the paperwork and said Stark should be on the ballot. He blamed a commotion in the office for the lack of a time stamp. But the five workers who worked the counter at the state elections office that day said they could not recall helping Davis or handing back to him, or anyone else, a financial disclosure form. They also said the commotion happened earlier in the day and didn’t match Davis’ description. Judge Joshua Hawkes, an appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis, said during the online court hearing that he would take all their testimony under consideration and issue his ruling as soon as possible given the short time constraint. The primary is Aug. 18. Stark sued the state to get back on the ballot and require the Orange County and Osceola County election supervisors to close the August primary. Since Stark did not quality, the Democratic primary is open to all registered voters because, without a GOP candidate, that election will decide a winner.

Well, the fight is over. On July 23, Judge Hawkes dismissed Stark’s suit. This district flips for the Democrats because they couldn't submit their paperwork on time.

Florida state Rep. Paula Stark (R) will not appear on the ballot after a judge dismissed her lawsuit



🔵 First flip for the Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections pic.twitter.com/6QyMAUwy93 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 27, 2026

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