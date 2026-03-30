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Fordham Law Professor Says Trump Is Right on Certain Aspects of Birthright Citizenship

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 30, 2026 9:00 AM
Fordham Law Professor Says Trump Is Right on Certain Aspects of Birthright Citizenship
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Supreme Court is poised to hear oral arguments in Trump v. Barbara, the possible landmark case that could fundamentally change how America approaches birthright citizenship. President Trump issued an executive order that limited birthright citizenship in early 2025. Since then, several lawsuits have been filed and judges have ruled against the executive order, prompting the Supreme Court to rule the efforts constitutional and to issue a smackdown of circuit court judges issuing nationwide injunctions.

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In December, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in full. 

Now, the Trump administration is getting support from Fordham Law Professor Tom Lee, who says that the Trump administration is correct on the issue when it comes to temporary vistors.

The abstract of Lee's paper reads:

The debate about President Trump's January 20, 2025 Executive Order denying automatic American citizenship to children born in the United States to unlawfully or temporarily present foreign parents is divided into two polar-opposite camps asserting that it's wholly constitutional or wholly unconstitutional. In a new academic paper, I make the case that the 1868 original meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment's Citizenship Clause supports a middle position: a child born in the United States to alien parents is automatically a citizen if the parents reside in the United States, even if they entered unlawfully, but the child is not a citizen if the alien parents are in the United States as temporary sojourners, like tourists. This original, revisionist interpretation of the Citizenship Clause is faithful to the Clause's text and original meaning and also consistent with the Constitutions other citizenship-related provisions, relevant Supreme Court decisions, and the larger, evolving context of domestic and international citizenship controversies the Clause was ratified to address, while recovering an original meaning that sensibly speaks to modern realities.

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ILLEGAL ALIEN JUDGES SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

This, of course, won't sway those who argue that the 14th Amendment only applied to the children of slaves and those subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. But it is a boost for at least part of President Trump's argument against the 14th Amendment.

Earlier this month, we told you how Chinese nationals are traveling visa-free to the Mariana Islands, thanks to an Obama-era travel loophole. Birth tourism to the island is a lucrative business, and one Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is also running for Wisconsin Governor, hopes to put an end to with or without the Supreme Court ruling.

It will make for a very interesting entry into the argument.

The question becomes if one can establish a domicile if they're in a country illegally.

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The oral arguments are set for April 1, and we're not sure how the Supreme Court will rule yet. But there is a wide range of opinions and the ruling will have far-reaching implications for both the Trump administration and beyond.

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