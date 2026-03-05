Rep. Tom Tiffany Introduces Legislation to End Birthright Citizenship Loophole Being Exploited by China

While the Supreme Court still hasn't ruled on President Trump's challenge to birthright citizenship, Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is also running for Wisconsin governor, is taking action to close a loophole started under the Obama administration and later expanded on under Biden.

Advertisement

🚨An Obama-era loophole expanded under Biden lets women from China travel visa-free to the Northern Mariana Islands to give birth and secure U.S. citizenship for their kids.



It’s so out of hand that births to Chinese nationals have outnumbered births to U.S. residents there. pic.twitter.com/Ppu54LbL9X — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) March 4, 2026

"I have a bill to end birthright citizenship in particular in the Mariana Islands, where you see Chinese nationals that come into the Mariana Islands and they have a visa loophole there. They have a child, and that becomes an American citizen," Tiffany said.

"We should close off that loophole. And birthright citizenship is how they cite the law from the 1860s that applies to this, those that want to have birthright citizenship. I believe that is inaccurate," Tiffany added. "Birthright citizenship should not ... that should not be allowed. You should have to earn your citizenship. Remember, America is really generous. We have almost a million people a year that come into this country legally. We're the most generous country in the world. We need to take care of the American people here first."

I introduced the One Nation, One Visa Policy Act with @SenRickScott to end this loophole.



America’s laws must not be gamed, our generosity must not be exploited, and our national security must not be compromised. You can read more from @BreitbartNews. ⬇️https://t.co/eH39UpwtEy — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) March 4, 2026

According to Breitbart, the legislation would prevent Chinese nationals from entering the U.S. and its territories without a visa.

Here's more:

Likewise, the legislation would ban Chinese nationals from any visa-free travel program, such as the Guam–Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands visa waiver program, which allows citizens of certain countries to travel to United States territory without a visa and remain for up to 45 days. “U.S. citizenship is valuable, not something foreign holidaymakers should be able to pick up like a hotel gift-shop souvenir,” Tiffany told Breitbart News. “For far too long, a dangerous loophole opened during the Obama administration and widened under the Biden administration has allowed pregnant women from China to travel visa-free to the Northern Mariana Islands to give birth and secure U.S. citizenship for their children.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Northern Marianas, including the Island of Saipan, is the only U.S. soil Chinese individuals can visit without a visa. That changed under Obama in 2009, when immigration policy was altered to allow Chinese and Russian tourists visa-free entry for 45 days.

In 2009, eight babies were born to tourists on Saipan. Last year, that number was almost 500. The Wall Street Journal also notes that in 2012, about 10,000 Chinese "birth tourists" came to the U.S. And there's nothing illegal about it, provided the visitor pays for any required medical procedures and doesn't overstay the visa, according to Jaime Ruiz, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Dr. Grove, an OBY-GYN who went to work at a Saipan clinic last year, became concerned that a translator who was running a business to help Chinese women give birth on Saipan was actually exploiting illegal Chinese workers. Dr. Grove reported the translator, Sen Sun, to the FBI. Sun pleaded guilty last December to harboring illegal aliens, and in his plea deal said he "operated an unregistered and therefore illegal business operation arranging travel, medical, and other services to pregnant foreign citizens." Sun charged women more than $15,000 each before any medical costs. He will be sentenced in March.

Tiffany's bill just shone a spotlight on a massive problem with America's immigration laws, and specifically its birthright citizenship policy, which is being exploited far beyond its original intent.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.