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The Left Is Lying About Hegseth Pastor's Remarks Concerning James Talarico

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 25, 2026 1:00 PM
The Left Is Lying About Hegseth Pastor's Remarks Concerning James Talarico
Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision for The Huffington Post UK/AP Images

The Democrats and their allies in the media lie constantly. We all know this. But sometimes it's so brazen and desperate that it's almost laughable. The case in point is this ridiculous story from HuffPost, which not only reveals how desperate Democrats are to elevate James Talarico in Texas, but also how ignorant they are of actual Christian teaching.

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Of course, you'll be not surprised to learn that Bendery took the remarks completely out of context to give Talarico an assist.

Here's what was really said on the podcast.

The screenshot reads:

"I pray that God kills him," Haymes said. "Ultimately, that means killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ."

Potteiger concurred. "Right, right," he said. "We want him crucified with Christ."

Haymes repeated that he wants "death and new life" for Talarico. "And if it would not be within God's will to do so, stop him by any means necessary," he said.

Wishing to be "crucified with Christ" is a common Christian prayer dealing with spiritual death, not literal crucifixion.

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Related:

ABORTION CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

They do realize that. They just chose to lie about it.

The point is to attack Republicans and Christians while trying to make Talarico, who believes very un-Christian things while professing a Christian faith, sympathetic.

Talarico wants his own form of "Christian nationalism," of course. Abortion on demand, including on federal land. Mandated veganism to "save the planet," and the mutilation of kids in the name of trans ideology.

Of course they are.

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Absurdity is what they do best.

That's a low bar for HuffPo, of course.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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