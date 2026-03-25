The Left Is Lying About Hegseth Pastor's Remarks Concerning James Talarico

The Democrats and their allies in the media lie constantly. We all know this. But sometimes it's so brazen and desperate that it's almost laughable. The case in point is this ridiculous story from HuffPost, which not only reveals how desperate Democrats are to elevate James Talarico in Texas, but also how ignorant they are of actual Christian teaching.

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New: Pete Hegseth’s pastor and close spiritual advisor says he wants Texas Democratic state Rep. James Talarico to die.



“We want him crucified with Christ,” Brooks Potteiger said of Talarico, as the podcast host said he prays “that God kills him.” https://t.co/fIuU3Xx8Y0 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 24, 2026

Of course, you'll be not surprised to learn that Bendery took the remarks completely out of context to give Talarico an assist.

Here's what was really said on the podcast.

The screenshot reads:

"I pray that God kills him," Haymes said. "Ultimately, that means killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ." Potteiger concurred. "Right, right," he said. "We want him crucified with Christ." Haymes repeated that he wants "death and new life" for Talarico. "And if it would not be within God's will to do so, stop him by any means necessary," he said.

Wishing to be "crucified with Christ" is a common Christian prayer dealing with spiritual death, not literal crucifixion.

You do realize he is encouraging him to join the Body of Christ? Right?



I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.… — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) March 25, 2026

They do realize that. They just chose to lie about it.

If you have to lie to make a point, you really don't have one. How embarrassing for you. — Jon AweXome - Memento Mori 💀 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) March 25, 2026

The point is to attack Republicans and Christians while trying to make Talarico, who believes very un-Christian things while professing a Christian faith, sympathetic.

Jesus loves. Christian Nationalism kills.



You may pray for my death, Pastor, but I still love you.



I love you more than you could ever hate me. https://t.co/ejQg3U2Yq6 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) March 25, 2026

Talarico wants his own form of "Christian nationalism," of course. Abortion on demand, including on federal land. Mandated veganism to "save the planet," and the mutilation of kids in the name of trans ideology.

James Talarico openly supports and celebrates the murder of unborn children.



Brooks Potteiger wants James Talarico to repent and turn to Christ.



This “journalist” is offended by the second. https://t.co/hXJVqWNx5M — Joe Rigney (@joe_rigney) March 25, 2026

Of course they are.

“For I am crucified with Christ, and yet I live,” is the verse. Dems, PLEASE actually learn what you are saying when you use the Bible as your prop. He is not wishing death on Talarico. How absolutely absurd. https://t.co/Zk6rfa5H8P — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) March 25, 2026

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Absurdity is what they do best.

Ignorance of Christian teaching? Check

Misrepresenting a quote? Check

Still, better journalism than usual from HuffPo. https://t.co/SrC0u85Z9f pic.twitter.com/iMZK6EpDpc — Luther R. Abel (@lutherabel1) March 24, 2026

That's a low bar for HuffPo, of course.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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