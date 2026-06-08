Wow. A Rare Solid Take From Whoopi Goldberg Regarding Trump Attending Tonight's Knicks Game

Whoopi Goldberg from The View is as anti-Trump as you can get. She rarely agrees with anyone, and that’s okay. This is America. But when it comes to the New York Knicks playing at the Garden in an NBA Finals game for the first time since 1999, she couldn’t care less about President Trump being there. The Garden is locked down tight tonight as the Knicks face a critical Game three against the San Antonio Spurs, who trail 2-0 in the series. Goldberg had a rare winning take: Trump should be there. He’s a Knicks fan (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

Advertisement

Knicks fan Whoopi Goldberg defends Trump and Mamdani attending the game 3 of the NBA finals to see the Knicks play (she even uses Trump's real name): "Trump and Mayor Mamdani are Knicks fans and have been, they're New Yorkers." pic.twitter.com/2DUkiDi5ay — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 8, 2026

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg offered a surprise defense of President Trump as she supported his plan to attend the Knicks’ game on Monday evening – even if it caused security chaos. “They [the Knicks] are two games ahead in the NBA Finals, but tonight’s triumphant return to the home court at Madison Square Garden has a lot of fans kind of worried, especially after you-know-who accepted an invite from Knicks owner James Dolan,” Goldberg said. The show then played footage of Trump telling reporters he had accepted an invite from Dolan – and TV personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Donny Deutsch reacting to the news, calling for neither Trump nor Mayor Zohran Mamdani to attend Game 3. “I’m sorry. Trump and Mayor Mamdani are Knicks fans, and have been,” Goldberg said. “They’re New Yorkers. And there’s nothing either one of them can do to change what’s happening in this city, for this team.” […] “Anybody who’s a Knicks fan should be there. You earned the right as a Knicks fan. I don’t care who you are. I don’t have to like you, I don’t have to dig you.”

Amen, ‘Eddie.’

Trump just pulled up to Madison Square Garden.



This is gonna be good. pic.twitter.com/0MxfuL4xun — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.