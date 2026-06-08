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Wait, Did CNN Really Just Broadcast This Ahead of Trump's Attendance at the Knicks Game?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2026 8:30 PM
Wait, Did CNN Really Just Broadcast This Ahead of Trump's Attendance at the Knicks Game?
AP Photo/Ron Harris

President Trump has arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of tonight’s NBA Finals game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. New York leads the best-of-seven series 2-0, and the Knicks have a chance to close it out tonight. There was some controversy over his attendance, which has significantly affected fans trying to get into the venue for obvious reasons. However, no one cares—Even Whoopi Goldberg, who cannot stand Trump, has no qualms because he’s a New Yorker and a fan.

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Even CNN had this segment about the president and his ties to the Big Apple, including his attendance at the 1994 NBA Finals between the Knicks and the Houston Rockets. Trump is the first sitting president to attend a finals game.

“Who’s more of a New Yorker president than Donald Trump?” is a line that likely drove some in the lefty online community insane. 

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Related:

CNN DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK SPORTS WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Log off, kids. The Knicks are playing. It’s a historic run, and they have a chance to win the NBA championship for the first time since 1973. 

Let’s go Knicks. 

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