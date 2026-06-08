Wait, Did CNN Really Just Broadcast This Ahead of Trump's Attendance at the Knicks Game?

President Trump has arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of tonight’s NBA Finals game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. New York leads the best-of-seven series 2-0, and the Knicks have a chance to close it out tonight. There was some controversy over his attendance, which has significantly affected fans trying to get into the venue for obvious reasons. However, no one cares—Even Whoopi Goldberg, who cannot stand Trump, has no qualms because he’s a New Yorker and a fan.

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NEWS: MS NOW’s Marc Santia interviewed several New York Knicks fans who DID NOT care that President Trump was attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals: “The more the merrier. We’re going to find ways to be crazy, right?We’re going to be the Sixth Man, right? We’re going to make sure… pic.twitter.com/yLlZ1NIttW — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 8, 2026

Even CNN had this segment about the president and his ties to the Big Apple, including his attendance at the 1994 NBA Finals between the Knicks and the Houston Rockets. Trump is the first sitting president to attend a finals game.

Trump just pulled up to Madison Square Garden.



This is gonna be good. pic.twitter.com/0MxfuL4xun — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2026

“Who’s more of a New Yorker president than Donald Trump?” is a line that likely drove some in the lefty online community insane.

🚨 AWESOME! Even CNN just blasted this absolute GEM: Donald Trump making an appearance on-air at a New York Knicks game in 1994



And in 2004: "I love this game, if you don't, YOU'RE FIRED!"



Now the first sitting president EVER to attend the NBA Finals



CNN: "Who's more of a NEW… pic.twitter.com/oM6BsboAYB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 8, 2026

Log off, kids. The Knicks are playing. It’s a historic run, and they have a chance to win the NBA championship for the first time since 1973.

Let’s go Knicks.

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