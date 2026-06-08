What This Dem Rep Said About Trump Over the Weekend Is What Cost ABC News $15 Million

Will Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) get sued? She made herself vulnerable to one by appearing on ABC News’ This Week, which is extremely ironic: the network had already had to pay $15 million to Donald Trump, settling after the president sued the network over what former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos said in March 2024. In that segment with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Stephanopoulos claimed Trump was found liable for rape in the E. Jean Carroll case. That’s not what actually happened.

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JUST IN: ABC News forced to pay $15 million to Trump to settle defamation lawsuit, George Stephanopoulos forced to issue public apology.



The development stems from a March incident where Stephanopoulos claimed Trump was found “liable for r*pe.”



Now, ABC News has to pay $15… pic.twitter.com/jsRuetccuv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 14, 2024

Well, Stephanopoulos said over and over and over that Trump had been found liable for rape when a jury explicitly said Carroll had not proven that, even by the low standard of the trial. https://t.co/FEoKhm8Gkn pic.twitter.com/VyG7f545Da — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 14, 2024

Now, Escobar said the same thing on Sunday.

Rep. Veronica Escobar claims that President Trump was "found guilty of r@pe by a jury of his peers."



That is not even remotely true and the last person who claimed that on cable news had to pay him a $15M settlement. pic.twitter.com/D4LexQEWMi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2026

The $15 million was directed to the Trump presidential library project. Maybe Escobar can pitch in a few bucks, too.

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