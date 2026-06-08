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What This Dem Rep Said About Trump Over the Weekend Is What Cost ABC News $15 Million

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2026 3:00 PM
What This Dem Rep Said About Trump Over the Weekend Is What Cost ABC News $15 Million
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Will Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) get sued? She made herself vulnerable to one by appearing on ABC News’ This Week, which is extremely ironic: the network had already had to pay $15 million to Donald Trump, settling after the president sued the network over what former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos said in March 2024. In that segment with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Stephanopoulos claimed Trump was found liable for rape in the E. Jean Carroll case. That’s not what actually happened. 

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Now, Escobar said the same thing on Sunday.

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ABC NEWS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT NANCY MACE

The $15 million was directed to the Trump presidential library project. Maybe Escobar can pitch in a few bucks, too. 

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