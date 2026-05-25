U.S. Forces Launch Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran

U.S. forces have reportedly conducted self-defense strikes against Iranian mine-laying ships and missile launch sites.

Following reports of explosions in the vicinity of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Howard Altman has said that a U.S. Central Command spokesperson has told them that U.S. self-defense strikes were conducted against Iranian fast boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites. https://t.co/uegRx8Q66S — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 25, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING: The United States has carried out "SELF-DEFENSE STRIKES" in Bandar Abbas, Iran, per US Central Command



The strikes targeted missile launch strikes and fast boars attempting to lay mines, CENTCOM said pic.twitter.com/0AIHQjn6h3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 25, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The US military has just launched "SELF DEFENSE STRIKES" in southern Iran to protect our troops from Iranian threats, CENTCOM says per Fox



Pray for the troops! 🙏🏻



"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats… pic.twitter.com/fzJA852V2s — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2026

MORE details on US strikes vs Iranian targets today:



2 Iranian boats were caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, senior US official tells me. The US military eliminated both IRGC vessels and also struck at a SAM (surface to air missile) site in Bandar Abbas that was… https://t.co/ew89rCfL5J — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 25, 2026

I am told the US strikes are over for now. Again these were defensive in nature not offensive and not an effort to break the ceasefire. The US military says it reacted when they saw 2 IRGC boats laying mines and then also when a SAM missile site targeted its warplanes. https://t.co/lJNPKp94kM — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 25, 2026

Two Iranian ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, which CENTCOM has considered to be eliminated. Surface-to-air missile batteries that targeted American aircraft were also reportedly destroyed. Officials were quick to announce that this was not an end to the on-going ceasefire, but merely acts of self-defense.

Explosions and fires had been observed in a number of locations across Iranian territory, including in the large port city of Bandar Abbas and the vital economic location of Kharg Island.

#BREAKING: Large fires on Iran’s Kharg Island. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) May 25, 2026

Following reports of explosions on the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran’s Mehr News Agency has said that the situation is normal and that the sounds heard were from the east of the city.

More to come. pic.twitter.com/VZav8Oiz6r — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 25, 2026

The strikes come as the United States and Iran were on the cusp of coming to an agreement to end the three-month-long conflict that began after Operation Epic Fury,

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