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U.S. Forces Launch Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 25, 2026 7:15 PM
U.S. Forces Launch Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran
X/@CENTCOM

U.S. forces have reportedly conducted self-defense strikes against Iranian mine-laying ships and missile launch sites.

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Two Iranian ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, which CENTCOM has considered to be eliminated. Surface-to-air missile batteries that targeted American aircraft were also reportedly destroyed. Officials were quick to announce that this was not an end to the on-going ceasefire, but merely acts of self-defense.

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Related:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION EPIC FURY

Explosions and fires had been observed in a number of locations across Iranian territory, including in the large port city of Bandar Abbas and the vital economic location of Kharg Island.

The strikes come as the United States and Iran were on the cusp of coming to an agreement to end the three-month-long conflict that began after Operation Epic Fury,

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CBS News Host Tried Goading Two Medal of Honor Recipients Into Bashing America. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa
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