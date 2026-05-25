Trump Mega-Supporter Dies After Brutal Assault

Kerry Sheron, a 69-year-old veteran who owned a home in California laden with pro-Trump signage, succumbed to his injuries after a brutal assault left him hospitalized.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: Trump House owner Kerry Sheron passes away at 69 years old after being brutally and violently attacked by a psychopath



Sheron — an Army Veteran — was KNOWN in the San Diego community for his patriot, pro-Trump property. He was attacked outside the home



The violence… pic.twitter.com/R1HRQFxBcH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2026

69-year-old Army VETERAN Kerry Sheron has died after being brutally attacked outside his home.



He PROUDLY displayed American flags and supported the President of the United States.



Pray for his family!! This violence is UNACCEPTABLE. pic.twitter.com/HtvflYxIsl — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) May 25, 2026

Sheron was attacked on May 20 by 32-year-old Thomas Butler in what authorities described an an “unprovoked attack.” Sheron’s wife, however, believes that he was targeted for his ardent support for President Donald Trump, according to the New York Post.

Sheron’s home was commonly referred to as the “Trump House” by locals who observed the numerous Trump-related decorations and his other patriotic displays.

Authorities have obtained footage of the attack on Sheron, and have described Butler confronting Sheron outside of his home before throwing a sucker-punch causing Sheron to collapse. Butler then pummeled Sheron’s skull as he laid on the ground. At that point, a bystander attempted to intervene before Butler fled on foot. Authorities would manage to find and detain Butler following the attack.

Butler is currently being held in custody without bail and faces charges of attempted murder, elder abuse, criminal threats and battery. Those charges will likely be increased following Sheron’s death.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.