Trump Mega-Supporter Dies After Brutal Assault

CBS News Host Tried Goading Two Medal of Honor Recipients Into Bashing America. Here's What Happened
CBS News Host Tried Goading Two Medal of Honor Recipients Into Bashing America....
Here's What Tulsi Gabbard Will Disclose Before She Leaves Her Post
Here's What Tulsi Gabbard Will Disclose Before She Leaves Her Post
Georgia Sets Date to Redraw Their Maps. Also, the Latest on SC's Redistricting Push
Georgia Sets Date to Redraw Their Maps. Also, the Latest on SC's Redistricting...
Here's More About the White House Shooter. Yes, This Guy Sounds Like a Lunatic.
Here's More About the White House Shooter. Yes, This Guy Sounds Like a...
Sure Looks Like AOC Might Be Running for President
Sure Looks Like AOC Might Be Running for President
VIP
Abortion Advocates Went From 'Safe, Legal, and Rare' to Emotional Blackmail in the Blink of an Eye
Abortion Advocates Went From 'Safe, Legal, and Rare' to Emotional Blackmail in the...
Senator McCormick and AAG Harmeet Dhillon Team Up to Combat Antisemitism in Pennsylvania Schools
Senator McCormick and AAG Harmeet Dhillon Team Up to Combat Antisemitism in Pennsylvania...
Europe Loves to Clown the US For Gun Violence. Who's Laughing Now
Europe Loves to Clown the US For Gun Violence. Who's Laughing Now
U.S. Forces Launch Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran
U.S. Forces Launch Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran
Democrats Use Fallen Heroes As Props To Bash Trump On Memorial Day
Democrats Use Fallen Heroes As Props To Bash Trump On Memorial Day
Florida Trio Gets Prison Time for $2.2M Medicare Fraud and Money Laundering Conspiracy
Florida Trio Gets Prison Time for $2.2M Medicare Fraud and Money Laundering Conspiracy
That Blood of Heroes Never Dies
That Blood of Heroes Never Dies
Why Is This Democrat Spending Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd?
Why Is This Democrat Spending Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd?
Trump Gave a Huge Update on the Iran Peace Deal
Trump Gave a Huge Update on the Iran Peace Deal
Tipsheet

Trump Mega-Supporter Dies After Brutal Assault

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 25, 2026 7:00 PM
Trump Mega-Supporter Dies After Brutal Assault
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Kerry Sheron, a 69-year-old veteran who owned a home in California laden with pro-Trump signage, succumbed to his injuries after a brutal assault left him hospitalized.

Advertisement

Sheron was attacked on May 20 by 32-year-old Thomas Butler in what authorities described an an “unprovoked attack.” Sheron’s wife, however, believes that he was targeted for his ardent support for President Donald Trump, according to the New York Post.

Sheron’s home was commonly referred to as the “Trump House” by locals who observed the numerous Trump-related decorations and his other patriotic displays.

Recommended

U.S. Forces Launch Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VETERANS

Authorities have obtained footage of the attack on Sheron, and have described Butler confronting Sheron outside of his home before throwing a sucker-punch causing Sheron to collapse. Butler then pummeled Sheron’s skull as he laid on the ground. At that point, a bystander attempted to intervene before Butler fled on foot. Authorities would manage to find and detain Butler following the attack.

Butler is currently being held in custody without bail and faces charges of attempted murder, elder abuse, criminal threats and battery. Those charges will likely be increased following Sheron’s death.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

U.S. Forces Launch Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran Joseph Chalfant
CBS News Host Tried Goading Two Medal of Honor Recipients Into Bashing America. Here's What Happened Matt Vespa
Europe Loves to Clown the US For Gun Violence. Who's Laughing Now Dmitri Bolt
The 2028 GOP Nominee Is Going to Be JD Vance, Probably Kurt Schlichter
The Art of War, Not the Deal Allen West
Here's What Tulsi Gabbard Will Disclose Before She Leaves Her Post Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

U.S. Forces Launch Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement