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Tipsheet

A Chicago Alderwoman Victim Blames US Student Who Was Shot and Killed By an Illegal Alien

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 24, 2026 6:55 AM
A Chicago Alderwoman Victim Blames US Student Who Was Shot and Killed By an Illegal Alien
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

On March 19, Sheridan Gorman, 18, was walking home with friends when she was shot and killed by Jose Medina, 25 an illegal alien allowed to roam free, thanks to Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies. It’s yet another American citizen who would still be alive if we enforced immigration law. It’s another Laken Riley situation, and Democrats don’t know how to respond anymore. Because Biden allowed this trash across our border for years, there’s likely to be more such tragedies that Democrats dismissed coldly.  

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The line used to be ‘American citizens are more likely to commit crime, etc.,’ which isn’t a good pivot. The point here, Democrat moron, is that this person would still be alive because the perpetrator was an illegal alien. 

Now, they’re outright victim-blaming, like Chicago alderwoman Maria Hadden:

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Related:

CHICAGO CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

The kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood. And it sounds like this might have been a wrong-place, wrong-time situation, running into a person who had a gun. They might have unintentionally startled this person at the end of the pier. 

Oh, so she was asking for it.  

Why don’t you ask her how long her skirt was, Maria? 

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