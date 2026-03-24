A Chicago Alderwoman Victim Blames US Student Who Was Shot and Killed By an Illegal Alien

On March 19, Sheridan Gorman, 18, was walking home with friends when she was shot and killed by Jose Medina, 25 an illegal alien allowed to roam free, thanks to Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies. It’s yet another American citizen who would still be alive if we enforced immigration law. It’s another Laken Riley situation, and Democrats don’t know how to respond anymore. Because Biden allowed this trash across our border for years, there’s likely to be more such tragedies that Democrats dismissed coldly.

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The line used to be ‘American citizens are more likely to commit crime, etc.,’ which isn’t a good pivot. The point here, Democrat moron, is that this person would still be alive because the perpetrator was an illegal alien.

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden:



Sheridan (18) was in "wrong place at the wrong time — she might've startled the migrant who kiIIed her" pic.twitter.com/jRIMEBSL5o — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2026

Meet Chicago Democrat and 49th Ward Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who pretty much blamed Sheridan Gorman for her own murder:



“The kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood. And it sounds like this might have been a wrong-place, wrong-time situation, running into… pic.twitter.com/QkJnRGqIaG — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 23, 2026

As a father, I grieve for Sheridan’s parents for this unspeakable tragedy.



This was a failure of not holding criminal migrants accountable and not protecting the public—and another tragic reason why I was the Dem lead on the Laken Riley law. https://t.co/1PnSjcPT4M — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 23, 2026

Now, they’re outright victim-blaming, like Chicago alderwoman Maria Hadden:

The kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood. And it sounds like this might have been a wrong-place, wrong-time situation, running into a person who had a gun. They might have unintentionally startled this person at the end of the pier.

Oh, so she was asking for it.

Why don’t you ask her how long her skirt was, Maria?

Pritzker went to Minnesota to mourn two people who got themselves killed while trying to obstruct ICE operations.



Yet still has not said a word about 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman being killed in Chicago by an illegal alien. https://t.co/qO4j72Ns9S — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2026

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