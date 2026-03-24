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Tipsheet

Thanks to ICE, Wait Times in Atlanta's Airport Security Lines Have Dropped Dramatically

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 24, 2026 8:30 AM
Thanks to ICE, Wait Times in Atlanta's Airport Security Lines Have Dropped Dramatically
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world's busiest airport. Thanks to the Democratic Party's shutdown, it's been plagued by insanely long wait times in security lines. To solve the problem, President Trump deployed ICE agents to some of the nation's airports to assist the overworked and understaffed, unpaid TSA in getting travelers where they need to go.

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In less than 24 hours, it's worked in Atlanta, where security line wait times have dropped dramatically.

This was two days ago:

Democrats made this mess, and President Trump cleaned it up, thanks to the ICE agents Democrats despise.

People are still going to get there early for flights if they face an hour wait in the security line.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TSA

And it wasn't just this morning, one X user reported getting through security in 45 minutes yesterday afternoon.

That's a massive improvement.

This is true. The Democrats are making TSA agents suffer. Hundreds have quit rather than go without pay, and more are calling out of work and doing other things to make ends meet. When Democrats were threatened with losing their pay, Democratic Senator Brian Schatz objected and left the Senate chamber.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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