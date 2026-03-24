Thanks to ICE, Wait Times in Atlanta's Airport Security Lines Have Dropped Dramatically

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world's busiest airport. Thanks to the Democratic Party's shutdown, it's been plagued by insanely long wait times in security lines. To solve the problem, President Trump deployed ICE agents to some of the nation's airports to assist the overworked and understaffed, unpaid TSA in getting travelers where they need to go.

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In less than 24 hours, it's worked in Atlanta, where security line wait times have dropped dramatically.

🚨#BREAKING: I can confirm that the TSA wait times at the Atlanta Airport have dropped DRAMATICALLY this morning.



The lines no longer wrap around the baggage carousels, nor do the lines go outside.



This is a MASSIVE improvement!!!!



Trump really did it... unreal!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MJERnGzRsB — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 24, 2026

This was two days ago:

For context, this is what the exact same area looked like 2 days ago.



Night and day difference.



Truly incredible. pic.twitter.com/buNxoGYXok — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 24, 2026

Democrats made this mess, and President Trump cleaned it up, thanks to the ICE agents Democrats despise.

I was there this morning.



It was not too bad. About an hour to get through security.



Almost all the TSA security lines were in operation.



Delta has helped with staffing. Same with ICE.



Now everyone needs to stop arriving 5 hours early for flights. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) March 24, 2026

People are still going to get there early for flights if they face an hour wait in the security line.

And it wasn't just this morning, one X user reported getting through security in 45 minutes yesterday afternoon.

45 minutes yesterday at 3:00 pm through regular TSA in Atlanta — Sue D Nym. (@medneck) March 24, 2026

That's a massive improvement.

While this may be true, TSA workers are still not being paid. — Loopi (@loopi_loris) March 24, 2026

This is true. The Democrats are making TSA agents suffer. Hundreds have quit rather than go without pay, and more are calling out of work and doing other things to make ends meet. When Democrats were threatened with losing their pay, Democratic Senator Brian Schatz objected and left the Senate chamber.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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