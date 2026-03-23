President Trump Deploys ICE to Help Clean Up the Airport Mess Democrats Have Caused

President Trump has reassigned ICE agents to America's airports to help clean up the mess created by Democrats, who continue to refuse to fund TSA as they shill for illegal immigrants and demand an end to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

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One of those airports is Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, where wait times this morning are bordering on four hours.

THANK A DEMOCRAT! https://t.co/3GfhrDvwRd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

Thank a Democrat, indeed.

"ICE agents have been sent to help TSA officers, who are not getting any paychecks during the partial government shutdown. [The shutdown] has led to very short staffing, very, very long lines in a lot of airports, and a whole lot of stress."



Thank you for stepping up, @ICEgov🙏 pic.twitter.com/GJEjYY9Nng — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

President Trump also said ICE agents should not wear masks while they help travelers deal with the pain inflicted by Democrats.

"I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals, many of whom were let into our Country by Sleepy Joe Biden and his wonderful 'Border Czar' Kamala (she never went to the Border!), through their absolutely INSANE Open Border Policy," the President wrote on Truth Social. "I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc. Thank you! President DJT."

Acting TSA Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News he's grateful for ICE's support.

Acting @TSA Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl: We are grateful for the ICE support. They are going to be conducting non-specialized security support — manning the exit lanes, crowd management, line control — to help alleviate the challenges that our officers are facing. pic.twitter.com/N0GPTDktbV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

"We are certainly grateful, of course, for President Trump, Director Lyons, and Border Czar Homan for the ICE support. And they're going to be conducting non-specialized security support," Stahl said, "manning the exit lanes, crowd management, line control. We're incredibly grateful for their support to help alleviate the challenges that our officers are facing, that the traveling population is facing."

Stahl said that the TSA is continuing to focus on its mission and warned that if Democrats don't reopen the government, things could remain difficult.

"We're hopeful, but we're going to continue to focus on the mission," Stahl said. "And if this drags on, it's going to continue to get worse but we are certainly hopeful."

"ICE agents have arrived within the hour and they're assisting with line management and crowd control."@POTUS couldn't stand to watch American travelers suffer from the Democrats' political shutdown any longer. pic.twitter.com/0h4oikQuMm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

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TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and elsewhere have now gone more than a month without pay.

The heroes of ICE have arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to assist the short-staffed TSA agents, who've gone more than a month without pay as a result of the Democrat shutdown of @DHSgov. pic.twitter.com/3bmtJqRawd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

The American people need to remember that Democrats are inflicting this pain on us, intentionally, because they want to open our borders and defend illegal aliens. That's what this boils down to.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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