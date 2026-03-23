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Tipsheet

President Trump Deploys ICE to Help Clean Up the Airport Mess Democrats Have Caused

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 23, 2026 10:30 AM
President Trump Deploys ICE to Help Clean Up the Airport Mess Democrats Have Caused
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

President Trump has reassigned ICE agents to America's airports to help clean up the mess created by Democrats, who continue to refuse to fund TSA as they shill for illegal immigrants and demand an end to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

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One of those airports is Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, where wait times this morning are bordering on four hours.

Thank a Democrat, indeed.

President Trump also said ICE agents should not wear masks while they help travelers deal with the pain inflicted by Democrats.

"I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals, many of whom were let into our Country by Sleepy Joe Biden and his wonderful 'Border Czar' Kamala (she never went to the Border!), through their absolutely INSANE Open Border Policy," the President wrote on Truth Social. "I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc. Thank you! President DJT."

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TSA

Acting TSA Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News he's grateful for ICE's support.

"We are certainly grateful, of course, for President Trump, Director Lyons, and Border Czar Homan for the ICE support. And they're going to be conducting non-specialized security support," Stahl said, "manning the exit lanes, crowd management, line control. We're incredibly grateful for their support to help alleviate the challenges that our officers are facing, that the traveling population is facing."

Stahl said that the TSA is continuing to focus on its mission and warned that if Democrats don't reopen the government, things could remain difficult.

"We're hopeful, but we're going to continue to focus on the mission," Stahl said. "And if this drags on, it's going to continue to get worse but we are certainly hopeful."

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TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and elsewhere have now gone more than a month without pay.

The American people need to remember that Democrats are inflicting this pain on us, intentionally, because they want to open our borders and defend illegal aliens. That's what this boils down to.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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