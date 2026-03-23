Sen. Brian Schatz Is 'Serene' Amid Shutdown, but Not When It Comes to Withholding Senate Pay

A couple of weeks ago, Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said he and his fellow Democrats were "serene" amid the ongoing shutdown they've caused, the second in the last seven months. They're content with hundreds of TSA agents going unpaid, which puts the lives of Americans at risk, and they're fine with Americans suffering.

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It turns out Democrats do not want to share in that suffering, however. When Senator John Kennedy proposed not paying the Senate amid the shutdown, Schatz made it very clear he was not so serene with that.

🚨 WTF?! Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz just ran into the Senate chamber while Sen. Kennedy was proposing withholding Senate paychecks, screamed “I OBJECT,” then RAN OUT



"He objected and LEFT THE CHAMBER!

Is he coming back?? Wait, I mean, is he ill?!” pic.twitter.com/qnI7karnIv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2026

The Democratic Party is populated with insanely childish people.

They just created a new rule. Duly noted. Let the chaos and buffoonery commence. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) March 22, 2026

They're clowns. Which would be funny if they weren't actively trying to destroy our country.

Schatz and Maizie Hirono are both from Hawai’i. Think about it. If you lived in Hawai’i and had a choice between moving to DC or staying in the tropics, which would you choose? The islands are not sending their best to Washington. Because the best won’t go. — Tony Lima (@TonyLimaPOL) March 23, 2026

This is true everywhere, but Hawaii is especially bad.

A new version of the “zombie filibuster” — AmericasPlumber (@MericasPlumber1) March 22, 2026

Yes, it is.

Sweet lord, this is an embarrassment.

What a joke these people are.

It’s just a slow rolling train of parliamentary 3 stooges bulls***. https://t.co/JZuJHOnPPb — The Loftus Party (@theloftusparty) March 23, 2026

This is embarrassing, or would be, if Democrats were capable of feeling embarrassment.

Wildly unserious.

Watch.... @SenJohnKennedy will start randoming walking in and yelling "objection" to make a point. Its gonna be hilarious! https://t.co/HKfgFUc1Xz — Patriot Paul (@PatriotPaul82) March 22, 2026

That would be hilarious.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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