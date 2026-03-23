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Tipsheet

Sen. Brian Schatz Is 'Serene' Amid Shutdown, but Not When It Comes to Withholding Senate Pay

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 23, 2026 9:30 AM
Sen. Brian Schatz Is 'Serene' Amid Shutdown, but Not When It Comes to Withholding Senate Pay
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

A couple of weeks ago, Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said he and his fellow Democrats were "serene" amid the ongoing shutdown they've caused, the second in the last seven months. They're content with hundreds of TSA agents going unpaid, which puts the lives of Americans at risk, and they're fine with Americans suffering.

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It turns out Democrats do not want to share in that suffering, however. When Senator John Kennedy proposed not paying the Senate amid the shutdown, Schatz made it very clear he was not so serene with that.

The Democratic Party is populated with insanely childish people.

They're clowns. Which would be funny if they weren't actively trying to destroy our country.

This is true everywhere, but Hawaii is especially bad.

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Related:

BRIAN SCHATZ DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN KENNEDY SENATE

Yes, it is.

This is embarrassing, or would be, if Democrats were capable of feeling embarrassment.

Wildly unserious.

That would be hilarious.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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