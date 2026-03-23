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Tipsheet

LaGuardia Airport Closed Following Runway Collision Between Air Canada Flight, Port Authority Fire Truck

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 23, 2026 7:15 AM
LaGuardia Airport Closed Following Runway Collision Between Air Canada Flight, Port Authority Fire Truck
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

LaGuardia Airport is closed following a late-night collision between an Air Canada flight and a Port Authority firetruck on the runway. According to reports, the pilot and co-pilot have died in the crash, and several more are injured, including the firefighters who were on the truck. The plane carried 72 passengers and four crew.

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The fire truck was reportedly responding to another plane that had refused takeoff after reporting an odd smell in the cabin.

Here's more:

Two people were killed and several others badly hurt when an Air Canada regional jet struck a fire truck on a runway while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, officials said.

The pilot and copilot were killed in the collision, which crushed the nose of the aircraft, while 39 passengers and crew members were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries. Most have since been released from treatment, authorities said Monday.

Two Port Authority employees who were traveling in the fire truck also suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, said Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

The pilot and copilot were both based out of Canada, Garcia said during a news conference early Monday.

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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they are investigating the incident, and LaGuardia will remain closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Audio from Air Traffic Control showed the moment the truck was directed to stop on the runway.

The entire post reads:

Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director. The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation.

This is a developing situation based on preliminary information. The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities and will provide additional updates as more details become available.

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There was also audio from Air Traffic Control

Images from the ground show the plane's front destroyed following the collision.

The Port Authority truck was thrown off the runway following the collision.

Port Authority also gave an update in a press conference.

"Initial numbers indicate that 41 passengers and crew were transported to the hospital as well as the ARFF [Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting] officers," said Port Authority Head Kathryn Garcia. "At this time, we understand that 32 have been released. But there are also serious injuries. Sadly, the two pilots are confirmed deceased, and notifications are being made by Air Canada's Care Team at this time. Families were directed to the Air Canada ticket counter to be reunited with their families and we understand that the one unaccompanied minor has been reunited with their family."

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"It has been anticipated that the airport will be closed until at least 2 p.m. this afternoon to facilitate the investigation by NTSB which has already begun to be on-stite," Garcia said.

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