LaGuardia Airport Closed Following Runway Collision Between Air Canada Flight, Port Authority Fire Truck

LaGuardia Airport is closed following a late-night collision between an Air Canada flight and a Port Authority firetruck on the runway. According to reports, the pilot and co-pilot have died in the crash, and several more are injured, including the firefighters who were on the truck. The plane carried 72 passengers and four crew.

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The fire truck was reportedly responding to another plane that had refused takeoff after reporting an odd smell in the cabin.

An Air Canada flight collides with a Port Authority vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities. Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft. https://t.co/5d6XlYmftI — The Associated Press (@AP) March 23, 2026

Here's more:

Two people were killed and several others badly hurt when an Air Canada regional jet struck a fire truck on a runway while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, officials said. The pilot and copilot were killed in the collision, which crushed the nose of the aircraft, while 39 passengers and crew members were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries. Most have since been released from treatment, authorities said Monday. Two Port Authority employees who were traveling in the fire truck also suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, said Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport. The pilot and copilot were both based out of Canada, Garcia said during a news conference early Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they are investigating the incident, and LaGuardia will remain closed while the investigation is ongoing.

FAA Statement

Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle after landing on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The accident occurred around 11:40 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 22. The CRJ-900 was arriving from Montreal. The FAA and… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) March 23, 2026

Audio from Air Traffic Control showed the moment the truck was directed to stop on the runway.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate… — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 23, 2026

The entire post reads:

Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency’s Chairman and Executive Director. The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation. This is a developing situation based on preliminary information. The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities and will provide additional updates as more details become available.

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There was also audio from Air Traffic Control

Audio from Air Traffic Control when plane collided with fire truck at New York airport:



"Stop Truck 1, stop!"



"We were dealing with an emergency earlier and I messed up" pic.twitter.com/7dJcFov4gq — BNO News (@BNONews) March 23, 2026

Images from the ground show the plane's front destroyed following the collision.

A passenger on board Air Canada Express Jazz 646, identified as Brady, has shared a firsthand account of the terrifying moments following the crash, along with photos from the scene as the aircraft remained on the tarmac.



Here is his account:

“I was on this flight and we are… https://t.co/uzd9lUZFKp pic.twitter.com/C4R1SqvG3M — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) March 23, 2026

The Port Authority truck was thrown off the runway following the collision.

Here’s TRUCK 1 at LGA - LaGuardia on its side after being struck by the CRJ on runway 04. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0mCgvUoWSM — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) March 23, 2026

Port Authority also gave an update in a press conference.

WATCH LIVE: Port Authority provide update after Air Canada jet hits fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport

https://t.co/zXgDXKBbeV — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 23, 2026

"Initial numbers indicate that 41 passengers and crew were transported to the hospital as well as the ARFF [Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting] officers," said Port Authority Head Kathryn Garcia. "At this time, we understand that 32 have been released. But there are also serious injuries. Sadly, the two pilots are confirmed deceased, and notifications are being made by Air Canada's Care Team at this time. Families were directed to the Air Canada ticket counter to be reunited with their families and we understand that the one unaccompanied minor has been reunited with their family."

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"It has been anticipated that the airport will be closed until at least 2 p.m. this afternoon to facilitate the investigation by NTSB which has already begun to be on-stite," Garcia said.

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