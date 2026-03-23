Democrats Have Another Genius Idea for Winning Back Power

We're not quite sure what the Democrats are thinking heading into 2028, but we're not going to stop them. Earlier, we learned their strategy for the primary is to lean into childhood trauma and family dysfunction to one-up each other on playing the victim card. Why?

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Apparently, Democrats think that this will make them more relatable to the average voter. Remember, they're literally running for office, promising to make things better by pretending they're broken and messed up. That's a heck of a strategy.

But it's one that the Democrats are apparently doubling down on, as they're adding looks into the mix.

NEW: In their frantic efforts to win back power, Democrats are warning up to something more... primal: Why not just run hotter candidates?



These convos are really happening. And there is real science behind it.



via @Lauren_V_Egan https://t.co/NN1hYvZl9E — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 23, 2026

So the Democratic Party platform is: "Yeah, we're messed up, but we're good looking, so elect us!"

Here's more of this drivel:

THE DEBATE AMONG DEMOCRATS over how to win back disaffected voters has touched on virtually every aspect of campaigns, policy, and politics. But what if the answer is so primal, so shallow, so inherently biological that to hear it out loud would make you uncomfortably chuckle? What if the key to winning was to run more “hot” people? Don’t laugh. The idea that the Democratic party has a hotness deficit it needs to address has come up repeatedly in conversations I’ve had over the past few months as I’ve talked to strategists about what the party can do to improve how it’s perceived. Yes, they say, Democrats need to shed litmus tests, put aside purity politics, and drop the academic-sounding language. But they also would benefit from simply having more thirst-traps on the ticket, more candidates who could make voters swoon. “It’s easier to elect hot people. America is a superficial nation, and we want our politicians—especially those that are representing us on an international stage, as the number-one world power—to be hot, to look good,” said Yemisi Egbewole, the former Biden White House press office chief of staff, adding that this had become a “foundational brunch time conversation” among the D.C. Democratic class.

So the issues Americans care about — the economy, crime, illegal immigration, taxes — aren't even registering with the Democrats. The best they can give us is childhood trauma and hotness.

didn't the 2024 election completely refute this? nobody thinks Trump is more attractive than Kamala Harris. also kinda odd to have photos of a bunch of dudes as the banner — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

This is actually funny for many reasons. Looks had nothing to do with 2024; it was illegal immigration and Bidenomics — two policies Kamala repeatedly refused to distance herself from throughout the campaign.

And for Rupar to complain about men being the banner after two women ran, and lost, the presidency to Donald Trump is just perfection.

we are beyond cooked how is this what they're focused on?



donald trump (at 73 or whatever) was not hot. bernie sanders was not hot. george w bush was not hot.



genuinely if you work in democratic politics and collect a salary for it you should be ashamed of yourself. — Trent D. Aragua (@yourbrainisbad) March 23, 2026

They clearly have no shame.

Kamala Harris is hot and I refuse to hear otherwise https://t.co/tP6j4NE2eU — Violet Rose 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Vibutler_) March 23, 2026

But if the Left wants to make this argument, fine, this proves that voters don't necessarily go for hotness, either.

Lordy, political consultants have lost the plot if they're focused on this. 😑



You know what's really hot? A political leader who actually *listens* to you, is genuinely working to help you, and never talks down to you. https://t.co/XAqs1Q63E2 — Nerdy Pursuit 🐉 (@nerdypursuit) March 23, 2026

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The reason, in part, that President Trump won is because Americans who felt unheard and unrespected felt he gave them a voice.

Democrats consider everything to win (including voter fraud with illegals) except the one thing that will actually help them win: delivering for their constituents.



Why? Bc they’re too busy delivering for their donors. https://t.co/RtOrcVPGkW — g_the0ry (@g_the0ry) March 23, 2026

Bingo. Democrats are not for the American people, and no amount of good looks is going to gloss over this irrefutable fact.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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