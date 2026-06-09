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Tipsheet

CENTCOM Announces Strikes Against Iranian Assets in Response to Downed Apache

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 09, 2026 5:35 PM
CENTCOM Announces Strikes Against Iranian Assets in Response to Downed Apache
Jun Hirata/Kyodo News via AP

The U.S. has launched self-defense strikes against targets located inside of the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to the downing of an Apache attack helicopter on Monday.

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“The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,” United States Central Command said regarding the military operation on social media.

Details of the response are limited, but there are reports of explosions in Iran’s port city of Bandar Abbas and the strategic Qaeshm Island.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The pilots of the downed Apache survived the incident without sustaining any injuries and were recovered safely. President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social saying that “nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Iran had threatened to target regional oil infrastructure should the U.S. respond to attack on the American air asset, saying that they would place energy production under "continuous missile fire.”

Tit-for-tat strikes of this nature have become commonplace as both sides continue to negotiate a peace deal.

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