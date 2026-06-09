CENTCOM Announces Strikes Against Iranian Assets in Response to Downed Apache

The U.S. has launched self-defense strikes against targets located inside of the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to the downing of an Apache attack helicopter on Monday.

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“The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,” United States Central Command said regarding the military operation on social media.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 9, 2026

BREAKING: U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran, at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified… — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) June 9, 2026

Details of the response are limited, but there are reports of explosions in Iran’s port city of Bandar Abbas and the strategic Qaeshm Island.

Breaking: Reports in Iran of explosions in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) June 9, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP STRIKES IRAN, in response to Iran downing two US pilots that were rescued



EXPLOSIONS being reported right now in Iran 🔥



CENTCOM: "[US] forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran, at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s… pic.twitter.com/pskWccaroB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2026

The pilots of the downed Apache survived the incident without sustaining any injuries and were recovered safely. President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social saying that “nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Iran had threatened to target regional oil infrastructure should the U.S. respond to attack on the American air asset, saying that they would place energy production under "continuous missile fire.”

BREAKING: Iran warns that the US military response to the Apache helicopter downing will immediately place all regional Gulf energy infrastructure under continuous Iranian missile fire, costing the US oil, gas, and regional interests "for years," per Iran's Parliamentary Vice… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) June 9, 2026

Tit-for-tat strikes of this nature have become commonplace as both sides continue to negotiate a peace deal.

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