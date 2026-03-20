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NBC News Digs Up 'Experts' to Claim We're Losing in Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 20, 2026 9:30 AM
NBC News Digs Up 'Experts' to Claim We're Losing in Iran
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

It's not exactly a secret that the media, like their Democratic Party masters, want the U.S. to lose the war with Iran. We're not, of course, which makes them very unhappy. Just this morning, we learned several more high-ranking Iranian officials were killed in airstrikes.

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On top of that, Iran's Navy has been obliterated, its arsenal of missiles and drones depleted, and several Ayatollahs have been dispatched to the afterlife.

The other day, Israel killed Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, too. Despite these victories, NBC News managed to find an "expert" who says we're still losing this war.

Here's what NBC News writes:

At least 1,200 Iranians have been killed, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said on March 3. Many more are likely to have died since then. And dozens more have died in Iran’s retaliatory strikes against the Gulf states and Israel.

Iran has now taken the conflict to another level by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz. With ships unable to cross this vital choke point for oil and other key goods, fearing attack by Iranian missiles and drones, global prices have soared.

“Iran has successfully moved this conflict onto the global level,” Stephens said. “All Iran has to do now is survive, and keep upping the cost.” Ultimately, Israel “can kill as many Iranian officials as it likes, but it won’t change the quagmire we’re now in,” he added.

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Related:

IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION EPIC FURY

That's Michael Stephens, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, in London.

Iran killed tens of thousands before Operation Epic Fury began, for the so-called "crime" of protesting the government.

They're the problem. They're projecting their hope that Iran wins this war because they hate America.

That's an incredible graphic.

It would be (D)ifferent.

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It's absurdly false.

The aforementioned Michael Stephens is from London.

As always, the Left's standard is, "Heads we win, tails you lose." That applies to every issue, including war. And when the U.S. and Israel are victorious in Iran, the Left will say "It really doesn't matter," and they'll dredge up some "experts" to say Iran was better under the tyrannical ayatollah.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
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