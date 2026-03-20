NBC News Digs Up 'Experts' to Claim We're Losing in Iran

It's not exactly a secret that the media, like their Democratic Party masters, want the U.S. to lose the war with Iran. We're not, of course, which makes them very unhappy. Just this morning, we learned several more high-ranking Iranian officials were killed in airstrikes.

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On top of that, Iran's Navy has been obliterated, its arsenal of missiles and drones depleted, and several Ayatollahs have been dispatched to the afterlife.

The other day, Israel killed Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, too. Despite these victories, NBC News managed to find an "expert" who says we're still losing this war.

Look how hard they're trying. pic.twitter.com/F44TSt8Iz3 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 19, 2026

Here's what NBC News writes:

At least 1,200 Iranians have been killed, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said on March 3. Many more are likely to have died since then. And dozens more have died in Iran’s retaliatory strikes against the Gulf states and Israel. Iran has now taken the conflict to another level by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz. With ships unable to cross this vital choke point for oil and other key goods, fearing attack by Iranian missiles and drones, global prices have soared. “Iran has successfully moved this conflict onto the global level,” Stephens said. “All Iran has to do now is survive, and keep upping the cost.” Ultimately, Israel “can kill as many Iranian officials as it likes, but it won’t change the quagmire we’re now in,” he added.

That's Michael Stephens, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, in London.

Iran killed tens of thousands before Operation Epic Fury began, for the so-called "crime" of protesting the government.

Starting to think that the “experts” who pretend that the regime in Tehran losing most of their leadership, their entire navy, their missile supply chain, and most if their military capabilities isn’t evidence of them losing might be the problem pic.twitter.com/dDa8Dmrl0m — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 19, 2026

They're the problem. They're projecting their hope that Iran wins this war because they hate America.

According to some of these "experts", this war has gone on way too long. Time to declare victory and call it a day (or 21).... pic.twitter.com/YMYh1LUx0D — Robert Archer (@arrowoog) March 19, 2026

That's an incredible graphic.

It’s incredible. If all was exactly the same but Obama was president instead of Trump they’d be reporting that Obama was the greatest, most courageous president in history and find “experts” to agree with them. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Ben🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@GjjUSABG161) March 19, 2026

It would be (D)ifferent.

They find “experts” who tell them what they want to hear, and they want to hear that Iran is winning and America is losing, no matter how absurdly false that may be in reality. https://t.co/9RhryJ81zb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 19, 2026

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It's absurdly false.

There are five "experts" interviewed in these piece. All three who speak negatively about this are Europeans from European think tanks. https://t.co/xz0Z9lUXXc — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 20, 2026

The aforementioned Michael Stephens is from London.

Experts: If they don't kill regime members, Iran is winning. If they kill regime members, Iran is also winning. https://t.co/7hQKMjGjIA — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 20, 2026

As always, the Left's standard is, "Heads we win, tails you lose." That applies to every issue, including war. And when the U.S. and Israel are victorious in Iran, the Left will say "It really doesn't matter," and they'll dredge up some "experts" to say Iran was better under the tyrannical ayatollah.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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