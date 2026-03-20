Report: IRGC General Ali Mohammad Naeini and Other High-Ranking Officials Killed in Airstrikes

Yet another member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Ali Mohammad Naeini, was reportedly killed in an airstrike overnight. He's just the latest high-ranking Iranian official to be dispatched to the afterlife thanks to the U.S.-Israel airstrikes that have decimated Iran for the past three weeks.

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BREAKING:



The IRGC General Ali Mohammad Naeini has been killed in an airstrike. pic.twitter.com/loOaj6LnVk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 20, 2026

Naeini was one of several Iranian leaders who were reportedly killed in the most recent airstrikes.

🚨 Big night on the eve of Nowruz, as multiple senior Islamic Republic commanders have been eliminated.



❌ Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC spokesperson

❌ Esmail Ahmadi-Moghaddam, Basij intelligence chief

❌ Mehdi Gharish, aerospace forces commander

❌ Kavous Dehrood, special forces… pic.twitter.com/82IS0YHoaT — The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) March 20, 2026

Intelligence has played a vital role in this war, with information often leading to strikes so precise they target individual apartments in Iran.

They are dropping like flies at a faster rate now. Israel and the US must be getting some amazing real time intelligence on their locations. Must be having a huge effect on the IRGC’s command and control. https://t.co/L8vU56fOTq — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) March 20, 2026

Shortly before his demise, Naeini insisted Iran was still building missiles and that the war would continue.

That last part may be true, but not for him.

The spokesman for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard insisted Friday that Tehran was still building missiles. Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini also said the war would go on. A short time later, Naeini was killed in an airstrike. Israel hit the Iranian capi... https://t.co/pusykopP2k — KSTP (@KSTP) March 20, 2026

Here's more:

The spokesman for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard insisted Friday that Tehran was still building missiles, seeking to counter a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it no longer could. Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini also said the Iran war would go on. A short time later, Iranian state television reported Naeini was killed in an airstrike. “These people expect the war to continue until the enemy is completely exhausted,” the general said of the Iranian public. “This war must end when the shadow of war is lifted from the country.”

Naeini had also warned of a "surprise" in the war, and threatened Iranians who support Prince Reza Pahlavi, as well as those celebrating Chaharshanbe Suri.

Iran’s IRGC confirmed its military spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini was killed in Israeli and US strikes. He had warned of a “surprise” in the war and days earlier threatened supporters of Prince Reza Pahlavi and Chaharshanbe Suri celebrants. pic.twitter.com/o2pZXcahla — General Quacker | الجنرال كواكر (@general_he42676) March 20, 2026

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Al-Jazeera also said the IRGC confirmed Naeini's death.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that General Ali Mohammad Naeini, its spokesman, has been killed in an Israeli-American missile attack. pic.twitter.com/NVYfo5Hvae — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 20, 2026

Operation Epic Fury began on February 28 with the express goal of toppling Iran's nuclear program and its terroristic regime. The strikes came after weeks of uprisings and protests from the Iranian people, and the regime's slaughter of tens of thousands of Iranians.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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