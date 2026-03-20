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Report: IRGC General Ali Mohammad Naeini and Other High-Ranking Officials Killed in Airstrikes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 20, 2026 8:00 AM
Report: IRGC General Ali Mohammad Naeini and Other High-Ranking Officials Killed in Airstrikes
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Yet another member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Ali Mohammad Naeini, was reportedly killed in an airstrike overnight. He's just the latest high-ranking Iranian official to be dispatched to the afterlife thanks to the U.S.-Israel airstrikes that have decimated Iran for the past three weeks.

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Naeini was one of several Iranian leaders who were reportedly killed in the most recent airstrikes.

Intelligence has played a vital role in this war, with information often leading to strikes so precise they target individual apartments in Iran.

Shortly before his demise, Naeini insisted Iran was still building missiles and that the war would continue.

That last part may be true, but not for him.

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Related:

IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL MILITARY OPERATION EPIC FURY

Here's more:

The spokesman for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard insisted Friday that Tehran was still building missiles, seeking to counter a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it no longer could.

Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini also said the Iran war would go on. A short time later, Iranian state television reported Naeini was killed in an airstrike.

“These people expect the war to continue until the enemy is completely exhausted,” the general said of the Iranian public. “This war must end when the shadow of war is lifted from the country.”

Naeini had also warned of a "surprise" in the war, and threatened Iranians who support Prince Reza Pahlavi, as well as those celebrating Chaharshanbe Suri.

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Al-Jazeera also said the IRGC confirmed Naeini's death.

Operation Epic Fury began on February 28 with the express goal of toppling Iran's nuclear program and its terroristic regime. The strikes came after weeks of uprisings and protests from the Iranian people, and the regime's slaughter of tens of thousands of Iranians.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
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