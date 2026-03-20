The Australian Prime Minister Just Learned Appeasing Islam Doesn't Work

After the horrific Hanukkah terror attack at Australia's Bondi Beach, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese admitted the terrorists were inspired by Islamism and ISIS. Despite this revelation, Albanese also decried Islamophobia and vowed to crack down on firearms and "hate speech" directed at Muslims.

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Now Albanese, for all his bending the knee to Islamists, is going to learn that appeasement doesn't work with Muslims.

He went to a mosque to talk about Islamophobia, only to be heckled and threatened by the worshippers.

BREAKING: Australian Prime Minister Albanese went to a Sydney mosque for Eid prayers to stand against Islamophobia, only to end up being threatened, with everyone screaming “Allahu Akbar” at him.



He just sits there terrified, not knowing what to do.



pic.twitter.com/hcbJYp2wLx — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 20, 2026

Incredible.

And he'll still try to make them happy.

The harassment continued outside the mosque, too.

BREAKING: Soon after leaving the mosque where he had just been threatened, the Australian Prime Minister was heckled and called a dirty dog and a pig.



He wanted to show solidarity with the Muslim community and almost got lynched.



You can never appease these people. https://t.co/No3y4d1czi pic.twitter.com/oRMe6Emu3i — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 20, 2026

Appeasement doesn't work. Islam is not a religion; it's a sociopolitical movement with a theological veneer that seeks to dominate the entire world.

And Leftists like Albanese have assisted them in that goal.

Classic example: Feeding the alligator hoping it wont eat you last. — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 20, 2026

Bingo. You will get eaten.

He's basking in the warmth of cultural diversity. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) March 20, 2026

It's not like he wasn't warned, repeatedly, about this very thing.

So much cultural enrichment on display. https://t.co/zvJdZQidC3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2026

Look at all the tolerance.

Remember, here in the U.K. Starmer said



“I will do everything to protect Muslims with every last breath I have”



Muslims “are the face of modern Britain…. a success story when it comes to diversity”



“Allahu Akbar”



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ORrJjiNzlZ — Gareth Davies (@GarethDavies007) March 20, 2026

Starmer is the next one who's going to learn this lesson the hard way.

It’s all virtue signaling until the dog starts growling in your face.



Leftists don’t get the fact—though it’s been shown to them plenty of times—that the groups they uplift no longer care about them once their numbers exceed the usefulness of the helper. — 🆁🅴🅳🅵🅰🅽 (@DemonBeauregard) March 20, 2026

The reality of this is going to be a very rude wake-up call for Leftists.

If you represent your nation on the world stage, this is an appropriate and well deserved reaction to your appeasement of the Islamic hoards.



We keep being gaslit with "multiculturalism", but the islamists are not interested in anything other than total domination of the world https://t.co/it6Du7po4z — Qld Coal Miner (@Qldcoalminer) March 20, 2026

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Exactly this.

Also note the complete lack of women inside, and almost complete lack outside.



This is the future you wanted. This is what you got. https://t.co/INyrmL8y0V — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) March 20, 2026

Women do not have rights under Islam. Those women who live in Australia and Europe would do well to learn this before they give their rights away in the name of "tolerance."

Hopefully he learned that there’s no coexisting with these people. https://t.co/SpoEP5UveU — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) March 20, 2026

Personally, he probably did. But he's a Leftist, so he won't do anything to address radical Islam in Australia. In fact, he'll probably bend over backwards to accommodate the very people who would kill him if they thought they could get away with it.

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