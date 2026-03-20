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Tipsheet

The Australian Prime Minister Just Learned Appeasing Islam Doesn't Work

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 20, 2026 10:30 AM
The Australian Prime Minister Just Learned Appeasing Islam Doesn't Work
Thomas Mukoya/Pool Photo via AP

After the horrific Hanukkah terror attack at Australia's Bondi Beach, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese admitted the terrorists were inspired by Islamism and ISIS. Despite this revelation, Albanese also decried Islamophobia and vowed to crack down on firearms and "hate speech" directed at Muslims.

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Now Albanese, for all his bending the knee to Islamists, is going to learn that appeasement doesn't work with Muslims.

He went to a mosque to talk about Islamophobia, only to be heckled and threatened by the worshippers.

Incredible.

And he'll still try to make them happy.

The harassment continued outside the mosque, too.

Appeasement doesn't work. Islam is not a religion; it's a sociopolitical movement with a theological veneer that seeks to dominate the entire world.

And Leftists like Albanese have assisted them in that goal.

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Related:

ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

Bingo. You will get eaten.

It's not like he wasn't warned, repeatedly, about this very thing.

Look at all the tolerance.

Starmer is the next one who's going to learn this lesson the hard way.

The reality of this is going to be a very rude wake-up call for Leftists.

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Exactly this.

Women do not have rights under Islam. Those women who live in Australia and Europe would do well to learn this before they give their rights away in the name of "tolerance."

Personally, he probably did. But he's a Leftist, so he won't do anything to address radical Islam in Australia. In fact, he'll probably bend over backwards to accommodate the very people who would kill him if they thought they could get away with it.

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Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
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