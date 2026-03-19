These Democrats Wouldn’t Stand for Americans—Now They’re Targets of Epic New Midterm Ad

At last month's State of the Union address, there was a moment that clearly and unequivocally defined the Democratic Party, and not in a good way. It may be the pivotal moment in the midterm elections and could determine the fate of the Democratic Party over the next several election cycles.

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President Trump made a simple request. He asked Congress to stand if they agreed that the "first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.

President Trump asked Congress: “Stand if you agree: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”



Democrats did not stand.



This tells you everything you need to know.



pic.twitter.com/4xr9xC8QAI — America (@america) February 25, 2026

The Democrats did not stand, which tells every single American that the Democratic Party is not on their side. Instead, those Democrats stand with illegal aliens, including the dangerous and violent criminals.

Now the Republican National Congressional Committee (NRCC) is turning that watershed moment into an ad, which it will use to target more than two dozen vulnerable Democrats in November.

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"Not only did Democrats stay seated; they made a statement. Spineless, shameless, completely out of touch," the ad says. "If they won't stand up for America, they have no business leading it."

And they continue to stand with illegal immigrants. Today, the House voted on and passed the Deporting Fraudsters Act, which would make it easier to deport noncitizens who defraud taxpayer-funded programs like SNAP and Social Security.

Tonight, I voted to PASS the Deporting Fraudsters Act. 🇺🇸



This bill cracks down on noncitizens who exploit taxpayer-funded programs like SNAP and Social Security, ensuring those who commit fraud are deemed deportable and inadmissible! pic.twitter.com/xOwGlv1ESR — Rep. David Kustoff (@RepDavidKustoff) March 18, 2026

This is a common-sense piece of legislation that will protect American taxpayers and the American citizens who rely on those welfare programs, protecting them from abuse and wasteful spending.

Of course, most House Democrats voted against this.

House Dems vote against deporting people who commit welfare fraud



Lawmakers voted 231-186 to approve the Deporting Fraudsters Act, with 186 Democrats opposing the measure. https://t.co/qgYk8dWKA8 — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) March 18, 2026

This ad will target House Democrats in 28 districts, which includes four open seats in Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey (11), and Texas (09 and 35). Those vulnerable Democrats are Adam Gray (CA-13), Derek Tran (CA-45), Dave Min (CA-47), Darren Soto (FL-09), Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), Frank Mrvan (IN-01), Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08), Don Davis (NC-01), Nellie Pou (NJ-09), Gabe Vasquez (NM-02), Dina Titus (NV-01), Susie Lee (NV-03), Steven Horsford (NV-04), Tom Suozzi (NY-03), Laura Gillen (NY-04), Josh Riley (NY-19), Greg Landsman (OH-01), Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Emilia Sykes (OH-13), Henry Cuellar (TX-28), Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34), Eugene Vindman (VA-07), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03).

Of these Democrats the following voted against deporting fraudsters: Darren Soto, Jared Moskowitz, Frank Mrvan, Nellie Pou, Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Emilia Sykes voted against the Deporting Fraudsters Act.

It's very clear that Democrats can't even stand with American citizens over illegal aliens who steal our hard-earned tax dollars, much as they wouldn't stand with the American people at the State of the Union.

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"When it mattered most, Democrats stayed seated. Every single voter in battleground districts will continue to be reminded of this moment when their Democrat representative stayed glued to their seat while they had the easy choice of standing for American citizens over criminal illegal immigrants," said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella.

The State of the Union moment wasn’t a fluke. It was a preview and a window. Democrats showed the country exactly where and with whom they stand—and more importantly, where and with whom they don’t. They stayed seated then, and they doubled down with their votes now. The only question left is whether voters in those battleground districts will follow their lead—or finally stand up and show them the door.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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