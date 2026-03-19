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Tipsheet

Senate Committee Votes to Advance Markwayne Mullin's Nomination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 19, 2026 10:20 AM
Senate Committee Votes to Advance Markwayne Mullin's Nomination
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Senate Homeland Security Committee has voted 8-7 to move Senator Markwayne Mullin's confirmation for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security out of committee and into the full Senate.

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The vote was 8-7. Senator Rand Paul voted no, but Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted yes. According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, the rest of the vote was along party lines.

Rand Paul made it very clear he wasn't a fan of Mullin during the hearing, going so far as to block Mullin's friend and fellow Senator, Katie Britt, from introducing him. There was more drama, too, including Mullin saying he will use judicial warrants to deport illegal aliens.

Most politics is emotion these days.

He's a reasonable Democrat.

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DHS JOHN FETTERMAN MARKWAYNE MULLIN RAND PAUL SENATE

Fetterman also explained his vote.

"I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open mind," Fetterman wrote. 

"My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security," he added.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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