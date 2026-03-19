Senate Committee Votes to Advance Markwayne Mullin's Nomination

The Senate Homeland Security Committee has voted 8-7 to move Senator Markwayne Mullin's confirmation for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security out of committee and into the full Senate.

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The vote was 8-7. Senator Rand Paul voted no, but Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted yes. According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, the rest of the vote was along party lines.

BREAKING: The Senate Homeland Security Committee just voted 8-7 to favorably move Sen. Markwayne Mullin's (R-OK) confirmation for DHS Secretary out of committee and to the full Senate.



Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted no.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) voted yes.



All others party lines. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 19, 2026

Rand Paul made it very clear he wasn't a fan of Mullin during the hearing, going so far as to block Mullin's friend and fellow Senator, Katie Britt, from introducing him. There was more drama, too, including Mullin saying he will use judicial warrants to deport illegal aliens.

These people are elected to take emotion out of it. Rand just proved he’s incapable of doing that. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) March 19, 2026

Most politics is emotion these days.

Fetterman voting yes is low-key wild. — Tminnzy (@tminnzy) March 19, 2026

He's a reasonable Democrat.

Once again Rand Paul voted with the Democrats and John Fetterman voted with the Republicans! https://t.co/lPGn51gGCv — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 19, 2026

Fetterman also explained his vote.

Fetterman explains his yes vote. If he hadn't voted yes, Mullin's confirmation could have been in trouble since Paul voted no.https://t.co/obtT3xBYcc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 19, 2026

"I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open mind," Fetterman wrote.

In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did.



I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind.



We need a leader at DHS.



We must reopen DHS.



My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working… https://t.co/uEZXoRhcdo — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 19, 2026

"My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security," he added.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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