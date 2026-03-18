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Tipsheet

Markwayne Mullin Wasn't Having Any of Rand Paul's Character Assassination Antics

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2026 3:00 PM
Markwayne Mullin Wasn't Having Any of Rand Paul's Character Assassination Antics
AP Photo/Tom Brenner

 

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is usually good at picking his battles, which has kept him off most people’s s**t lists. He knows when to make his stand like his father on certain issues, and knows the optics and consequences on others, and backs away. He’s not as reckless as Thom Tillis, for example. That was not the case today. 

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He blocked Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) from introducing Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who has been tapped to helm the Department of Homeland Security following Kristi Noem’s firing. Then, he played a contentious clip from a hearing three years ago, where the Oklahoma Republican challenged Teamsters’ President Sean O’Brien to a fight. Was this bad staff work or Rand being unhinged? Because O’Brien and Mullin not only buried the hatchet, they’re friends—O’Brien supports Mullin’s DHS nomination (via The Hill): 

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien offered unexpected praise on Thursday for Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-Okla.) nomination to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the latest sign of reconciliation between the two men who nearly came to blows during a Senate hearing in 2023. 

“If anyone is willing to stand their butt up to protect America, it’s Markwayne Mullin,” O’Brien said in a statement to The Hill. 

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Related:

DHS KATIE BRITT MARKWAYNE MULLIN RAND PAUL SENATE

Mullin made sure Paul knew that O’Brien was seated right behind him today: 

MULLIN: Sir, I get it. It’s about character assassination for you. That’s the way this game is played.” 

PAUL: “Do you think fighting as a resolution for political difference is a good example for the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol?” 

MULLIN: “As you can notice over my shoulder, here is my good friend Sean O’Brien. Both of us have had conversations. Both of us have shaken hands, and both of us agreed we could have done things different.” 

“Sean is someone that has become a close friend. We talk all the time. I’ve been on his podcast. We’ve talked through this. That’s how you handle your differences. Not like this chairman.” 

PAUL: “I’m glad you guys are friends now and that you’ve reconciled. But really, it doesn’t get to the real point, whether or not you think violence is the way we settle things.” 

“In the days after the fight you said, and I quote, sometimes people just need to be punched in the face.” 

“Is that still your opinion that political disputes can sometimes and often only be resolved by violence?” 

MULLIN: “No, I don’t I don’t always agree with that. I don’t believe in political violence. I’ve made that very clear. But sometimes people do need…” 

PAUL: “Unless it’s perpetrated on me.” 

MULLIN: “Sir, I get it. It’s about character assassination for you.” 

“That’s the way this game is played. I understand it, and you are making this about you, which is fine, but that doesn’t keep me as Secretary of Homeland Security.” 

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Just embarrassing for Mr. Paul. You got nothing here, man. 

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