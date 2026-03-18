Did You See What Rand Paul Pulled at Markwayne Mullin's Senate Confirmation Hearing?

Senator Rand Paul reportedly blocked fellow Republican Senator Katie Britt from introducing Senator Markwayne Mullin at his confirmation hearing earlier today. Mullin is set to replace outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is leaving the position at the end of the month.

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NEW: Per source familiar, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) from introducing Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) at his confirmation hearing this morning. Britt & Mullin are good friends and Britt is the Chair of DHS appropriations in the Senate. She was planning to… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 18, 2026

Melugin writes, "She was planning to introduce him, but @FoxNews is told Paul, the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, wouldn't allow it."

Multiple sources confirmed the petty move.

Three sources familiar now confirm to @FoxNews that Sen. Paul (R-KY) blocked Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) from introducing Mullin at his hearing.



Statement to FOX via senior Senate GOP source familiar with the situation:



"Rand Paul has become completely blinded by his hatred of… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 18, 2026

A senior Senate GOP source told Fox News, "Rand Paul has become completely blinded by his hatred of President Trump and petty personal squabbles. His actions today were those of a seething snake—and a hopeless hypocrite. What kind of free speech advocate would bar Senator Mullin’s choice to deliver his introduction from speaking? What kind of Republican would bar a fellow Republican Senator from voicing their support of a colleague? Why is this guy allowed to hold a Republican gavel anymore?"

Additionally, another senior Senate GOP aide said that Rand Paul worked behind the scenes to attempt to sink Mullin’s nomination with Democrats, but Fetterman, a supporter of Mullin, wouldn’t allow that to happen.

Paul is the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which is why he was allowed to block Britt from introducing Mullin. He is the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which is the committee holding Mullin's confirmation hearing. So Paul calls the shots on how it operates. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 18, 2026

Both Democratic Senator John Fetterman and Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer have come out in support of Mullin. UNLIKELY COALITION: Senator Markwayne Mullin is drawing surprise support from across the political aisle in his bid to lead the Department of Homeland Security.



Democrat Senator John Fetterman and Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer emerging as vocal supporters of Mullin, as the… pic.twitter.com/6vsKN3aiIB — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 17, 2026

From the sound of it, Paul came off as petty and rude to Mullin during the hearing. Rand Paul appears more and more like a petulant child. The brief glimpse of him on Fox today resulted in me muting the tv. He was embarrassing making it all about him. His personal grievances are the wrong place for a public hearing and he needs to be removed as chairing… — Cym (@cymg769) March 18, 2026 I was completely taken back by both Senator Paul's demeanor + comments. When did he go full Democrat? Blocking Senator Britt was both extreme and unnecessary. — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) March 18, 2026 Really feels like Rand is goin to war with the GOP/Trump admin. https://t.co/WjrxpjBTHy — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) March 18, 2026

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