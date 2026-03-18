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Did You See What Rand Paul Pulled at Markwayne Mullin's Senate Confirmation Hearing?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 18, 2026 12:15 PM
Did You See What Rand Paul Pulled at Markwayne Mullin's Senate Confirmation Hearing?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Rand Paul reportedly blocked fellow Republican Senator Katie Britt from introducing Senator Markwayne Mullin at his confirmation hearing earlier today. Mullin is set to replace outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is leaving the position at the end of the month.

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Melugin writes, "She was planning to introduce him, but @FoxNews is told Paul, the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, wouldn't allow it."

Multiple sources confirmed the petty move.

A senior Senate GOP source told Fox News, "Rand Paul has become completely blinded by his hatred of President Trump and petty personal squabbles. His actions today were those of a seething snake—and a hopeless hypocrite. What kind of free speech advocate would bar Senator Mullin’s choice to deliver his introduction from speaking? What kind of Republican would bar a fellow Republican Senator from voicing their support of a colleague? Why is this guy allowed to hold a Republican gavel anymore?"

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Related:

DHS KATIE BRITT MARKWAYNE MULLIN RAND PAUL SENATE
Additionally, another senior Senate GOP aide said that Rand Paul worked behind the scenes to attempt to sink Mullin’s nomination with Democrats, but Fetterman, a supporter of Mullin, wouldn’t allow that to happen.


Paul is the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which is why he was allowed to block Britt from introducing Mullin.

Both Democratic Senator John Fetterman and Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer have come out in support of Mullin.
From the sound of it, Paul came off as petty and rude to Mullin during the hearing.
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