Kathy Hochul Begs Wealthy New Yorkers to Come Back So She Can Steal Their Money

Maybe, someday, Democrats will learn this simple truth: you can't keep taxing the wealthy and expect them to stick around. In Washington state, California, and elsewhere, rich Americans are packing up and moving to places that don't steal their money to fund wasteful, bloated, fraudulent programs.

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And when they move, they take their wealth, and their tax dollars, with them. Now New York Governor Kathy Hochul is begging those wealthy people to come back to her state so she can continue robbing them blind to pay for free childcare for illegal immigrants and New York City's insane DEI offices.

Kathy Hochul making a weak plea for wealthy people who have left New York (to red states like Florida) to come back to pay their high taxes to fund failing (unaccountable) social programs:



“I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs we have in… pic.twitter.com/7quhsFyWyn — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 18, 2026

"I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state," Hochul said. "There are some patriotic millionaires who stepped up. Okay. Cut me the checks. If you want to be supportive, but maybe the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home, because our tax base has been eroded."

Why was it eroded, Hochul? Because the government took the wealthy for granted and just assumed they could keep taxing them more and more, and Hochul all but admits that.

"I have to look at the fact that we are in competition with other states who have less of a tax burden on their corporations and individuals," she continued, "and I would say remote work changed everything. There were people who could only work in an office in Manhattan and work in New York state, and they were captives to our state. They were going to stay. We've saw that that's not the case ... Wall Street, businesses looking at Texas. They're not going there because they have a nicer governor, I know that for sure. But they're going there because of the tax rate."

Until this parasitic mindset that the Government is this beneficial being that can elevate poverty and raise people up is entirely stamped out, people with wealth will not stay in a location that demands they give it away under threat of violence. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 18, 2026

Government is parasitic, and this is exactly correct.

According to liberals and Communists, it is "patriotic" to pay confiscatory tax rates to fund their slush funds that hide under the guise of "social programs."



But paying another $1 a gallon for gas to wipe out Iran's ability to terrorize the world is "a price too high." — Bill Speros (@billsperos) March 18, 2026

And at least the money for gas isn't going to Somali fraudsters.

She openly admits her policies won’t work.



This is Blue State surrender. — NOfPlus (@OfPlus) March 18, 2026

That's a big admission.

Yes, it is pitiful.

I'm excited to announce a $1000 bounty for every fugitive runaway billionaire you capture in Florida and return to New York https://t.co/Ay07gO0NCM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 18, 2026

Good luck with that.

Imagine begging people to come back to your state and pay for your welfare, putative laws and free handouts.



Simple amazing hubris. https://t.co/FfzGPVuByD — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 18, 2026

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The hubris is outstripped only by their greed.

Good luck with that! Tell them again about how much culture they’re missing. https://t.co/yozduc4tMA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 18, 2026

A man was punched and killed on the subway recently, and the man who punched him was given a ticket for it. Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani wants to make the city speed limit 20 mph and 15 mph in school zones. New York was great. Once.

Thanks to Democrats, it's no longer great.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Kathy Hochul.

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