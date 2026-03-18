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Tipsheet

Kathy Hochul Begs Wealthy New Yorkers to Come Back So She Can Steal Their Money

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 18, 2026 4:15 PM
Kathy Hochul Begs Wealthy New Yorkers to Come Back So She Can Steal Their Money
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Maybe, someday, Democrats will learn this simple truth: you can't keep taxing the wealthy and expect them to stick around. In Washington state, California, and elsewhere, rich Americans are packing up and moving to places that don't steal their money to fund wasteful, bloated, fraudulent programs.

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And when they move, they take their wealth, and their tax dollars, with them. Now New York Governor Kathy Hochul is begging those wealthy people to come back to her state so she can continue robbing them blind to pay for free childcare for illegal immigrants and New York City's insane DEI offices.

"I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state," Hochul said. "There are some patriotic millionaires who stepped up. Okay. Cut me the checks. If you want to be supportive, but maybe the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home, because our tax base has been eroded."

Why was it eroded, Hochul? Because the government took the wealthy for granted and just assumed they could keep taxing them more and more, and Hochul all but admits that.

"I have to look at the fact that we are in competition with other states who have less of a tax burden on their corporations and individuals," she continued, "and I would say remote work changed everything. There were people who could only work in an office in Manhattan and work in New York state, and they were captives to our state. They were going to stay. We've saw that that's not the case ... Wall Street, businesses looking at Texas. They're not going there because they have a nicer governor, I know that for sure. But they're going there because of the tax rate."

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK

Government is parasitic, and this is exactly correct.

And at least the money for gas isn't going to Somali fraudsters.

That's a big admission.

Yes, it is pitiful.

Good luck with that.

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The hubris is outstripped only by their greed.

A man was punched and killed on the subway recently, and the man who punched him was given a ticket for it. Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani wants to make the city speed limit 20 mph and 15 mph in school zones. New York was great. Once.

Thanks to Democrats, it's no longer great.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Kathy Hochul.

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