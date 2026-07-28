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Tipsheet

A Fraudster Scammed the Cash-Poor DNC Out of Tens of Thousands of Dollars

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 28, 2026 9:00 PM
A Fraudster Scammed the Cash-Poor DNC Out of Tens of Thousands of Dollars
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The Democratic National Committee was scammed out of nearly $29,000 after a fraudster posed as Chairman Ken Martin, a report from 2025 obtained by NOTUS revealed.

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The report claims that, in February of 2025, an unknown entity claiming to be the newly-installed Martin sent an email to a DNC staffer. The staffer made a payment to the fraudulent individual, making an error, which was caught “within minutes.” Democrats only managed to recover $7,000 of the funds.

NOTUS says that the staffer who paid off the fraudster is no longer employed by the DNC.

“The DNC takes seriously our duty to protect the funds provided to us by millions of patriotic Americans chipping in to fund our mission,” spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg told NOTUS in a statement. “This was a one-off mistake that was promptly caught and addressed, and no similar issues have occurred since.”

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The news of the scam comes shortly after it was revealed that the Democratic National Committee attempted to alleviate their financial woes by mortgaging their Washington, D.C. headquarters on a $15 million loan. They reportedly only maintain $16 million in cash heading into the midterm season.

Meanwhile, Republicans are swimming in cash. Republican groups and campaigns are continuously setting fundraising records and are leagues ahead of their Democrat opposition on both the financial and redistricting fronts. The cash advantage will help give Republicans an edge as we inch nearer to the ever-important midterm elections in November.

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