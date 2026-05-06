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Tipsheet

About Those Allegations Against Eric Swalwell...

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 06, 2026 9:30 AM
About Those Allegations Against Eric Swalwell...
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

You will be less than surprised to find out more women have come forward to remind us that former Rep. Eric Swalwell is a total sleaze.

The former lawmaker is now facing a wide range of allegations coming from women who made them feel uncomfortable with his flirtatious and inappropriate behavior.

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CNN conducted a series of interviews with about a dozen women whose recollections reveal a disturbing pattern of behavior. The women say he abused his power, pushed physical and sexual boundaries when they were intoxicated, and sent unsolicited sexual pictures through Snapchat and text messages.

His conduct was in direct contradiction to his many statements calling out sexual assault among his political foes. Naturally, he denies all wrongdoing, claiming that all of his extramarital affairs were consensual.

CNN’s report noted that none of the women in its latest report alleged that Swalwell assaulted them, but engaged in inappropriate behavior. He allegedly used social media and professional access to initiate contact with younger women — including congressional staffers. They say he escalated those exchanges into flirtatious or sexual messaging.

One woman told CNN he cornered her when she was a young intern. She said he slipped his private number into her back pocket and later sent her flirtatious messages on Snapchat. Another said he reached out to her on LinkedIn after she served him at a restaurant when she was 19.

In several instances, Swalwell allegedly sent unsolicited nude pictures to women who were not interested in a sexual relationship. For some, he lured them in by offering to connect them to job opportunities or write letters of recommendation.

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CNN CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

Ally Sammarco told CNN that her conversations with him were initially about getting her a job on Capitol Hill. However, it quickly shifted into inappropriate messages and unsolicited photos of his genitals.

Yet, Swalwell has positioned himself as a champion for women against predatory men in the past. While Democrats were trying to hamper Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation with fake allegations of sexual assault, Swalwell insisted that the allegations against him be treated as credible. He slammed Republicans for casting doubt on the unfounded accusations.

The former lawmaker continues to deny the allegations as he faces possible criminal charges and civil action.

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