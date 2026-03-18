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Tipsheet

Bernie Sanders Joins the Operation Epic Fury Cost Pearl-Clutching

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 18, 2026 1:00 PM
Bernie Sanders Joins the Operation Epic Fury Cost Pearl-Clutching
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats haven't met a spending bill they didn't love. Right up until it comes to funding the Department of Homeland Security and ICE or ridding the world of its largest state-sponsor of terrorism, Iran. Then — suddenly and miraculously — Democrats are all about fiscal responsibility or willing to show how they would prefer to waste our money instead of spending it on a worthwhile cause.

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TIME Magazine did that the other day, lamenting how many teachers and nurses the $12 billion spent on freeing Iran from Islamic tyranny could have paid for.

Now Bernie Sanders, a socialist so lazy he ended up getting kicked out of a commune, is joining the hysteria.

Yawn. This is so boring and tired a talking point.

You don't need Medicaid or Head Start or public housing when your country has been obliterated by a nuke or a series of dirty bombs. Iran chanted "death to America" for a reason, and it's not because they wished we'd live long and prosper. They wanted us dead.

President Trump, who has been consistent about Iran for 40 years, finally ended that threat.

That $9 billion would have helped people.

Congress has sent $174 billion to Ukraine since 2022.

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BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE IRAN

That's (D)ifferent.

And the war in Ukraine is going far worse than Iran.

Democrats are completely unbothered by that fraud.

Instead of, you know, letting taxpayers keep it.

Sanders owns three homes. How much welfare could he fund if he sold all of them and moved into a modest apartment? We notice he won't do that.

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Did You See What Rand Paul Pulled at Markwayne Mullin's Senate Confirmation Hearing? Amy Curtis
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