Bernie Sanders Joins the Operation Epic Fury Cost Pearl-Clutching

Democrats haven't met a spending bill they didn't love. Right up until it comes to funding the Department of Homeland Security and ICE or ridding the world of its largest state-sponsor of terrorism, Iran. Then — suddenly and miraculously — Democrats are all about fiscal responsibility or willing to show how they would prefer to waste our money instead of spending it on a worthwhile cause.

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TIME Magazine did that the other day, lamenting how many teachers and nurses the $12 billion spent on freeing Iran from Islamic tyranny could have paid for.

Now Bernie Sanders, a socialist so lazy he ended up getting kicked out of a commune, is joining the hysteria.

The war in Iran has already cost $22.8 billion.



For $22.8 billion, we could:



• Provide Medicaid to 6.8 million kids

• Build 2.6 million public housing units

• Fund Head Start for 1.3 million

• Hire 240,000 teachers

• Cancel $20,000 in student debt for 1 million borrowers — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 17, 2026

Yawn. This is so boring and tired a talking point.

You don't need Medicaid or Head Start or public housing when your country has been obliterated by a nuke or a series of dirty bombs. Iran chanted "death to America" for a reason, and it's not because they wished we'd live long and prosper. They wanted us dead.

President Trump, who has been consistent about Iran for 40 years, finally ended that threat.

Now do Somali daycares — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 18, 2026

That $9 billion would have helped people.

Congress has sent $174 billion to Ukraine since 2022.

The fraud in Minnesota cost more. Don’t recall you b****ing then. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 18, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Remember, for the past four years Bernie and his colleagues have told us that we had to continue to financially support Ukraine, whatever the cost may be. https://t.co/yY0ouVykUD pic.twitter.com/En5ymOtRWX — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 17, 2026

And the war in Ukraine is going far worse than Iran.

Or we could pay for one old motel converted to 50 fake hospices centers run by foreign criminals in LA.



Somehow that doesn’t seem to bother you. https://t.co/sC4Uk1w7ma — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 18, 2026

Democrats are completely unbothered by that fraud.

That's insane on what we could've done with all that taxpayers money. https://t.co/TlETs2Oagr — MsVixen (@MsVixen) March 17, 2026

Instead of, you know, letting taxpayers keep it.

Sanders owns three homes. How much welfare could he fund if he sold all of them and moved into a modest apartment? We notice he won't do that.