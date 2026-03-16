Worst of the Worst: ICE Arrested Lots of Criminal Illegals This Weekend, to the Dismay of Dems

While the Democrats keep the government shut down in their push to defund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), here's a taste of some of the criminal illegal aliens that ICE arrested this past weekend.

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This is a laundry list of murderers, rapists, child abusers, and other scum. And the Democrats want to keep them here.

🧵 EXCLUSIVE: DHS shared with me the WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegals arrested over the weekend.



ICE never stops working to keep our country safe 🇺🇸



Arrests include m*rderers, r*pists, and child absers!



THIS IS WHO DEMOCRATS WANT TO PROTECT 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HsLT3HdKIe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

This guy, Leoncio Perez-Rueda from Cuba, was convicted of murder in Texas. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he was arrested for the 1981 homicide of Narnie Box Bryson and sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

In North Carolina, Javier Gonzalez-Garcia, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Leoncio Perez-Rueda, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for murder in Potter County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/wS2aIU2dwx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

Police said Gonzalez-Garcia murdered 35-year-old Michael Dean Martin after finding Martin's remains at a Lowgap home in 2019. Martin was reported missing in 2018.

Miguel Vitinio-Tapia was convicted of rape in New York, New York.

Miguel Vitinio-Tapia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for rape in New York, New York. pic.twitter.com/0l4CNuIrdj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

As was Perfecto Rios-Sanchez, who was convicted of second-degree rape in North Carolina.

Perfecto Rios-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree rape in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/KU3aUZb0cb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

In Idaho, Edwuardo Temoxtle-Chalihua was convicted of cruelty toward a child and DUI.

Eduardo Temoxtle-Calihua, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for cruelty toward a child and DUI in Lincoln County, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/VbpQtvyBxo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

There are more, including from Georgia and Texas

Rafael Pena-Estevez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated assault in Gwinnett County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/6sk1CtZrCM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

Adela Abigail Noriega-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault causing bodily injury in Mission, Texas. pic.twitter.com/bSz4qYT9Rf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

The offenses also include gun crimes in D.C.

Biruk Demessie Woldetsadik, a criminal illegal alien from Ethiopia, convicted for carrying a pistol without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon - gun and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/Ki1rbGyrMD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

And New Jersey.

Gabriel Pichazaca-Juncal, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for assault by auto in Camden County, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/nsGecpWGqw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

And Nevada.

Osbert Bonilla-Padilla, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for battery and contempt of court, reckless driving, and multiple DUIs in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/ETfV2w7xeW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

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This is your midterm ad right here.

But-but these are just working people who only want a better life.

Our “neighbors”, amirite? https://t.co/qzFXtxrN4e — Michael James (@MichaelPlaysGit) March 16, 2026

"They're doing the jobs Americans won't do."

Or something.

Democrat politicians sadly see these illegals as voters. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 16, 2026

Yes, they do.

ICE working weekends while Congress takes recesses . . . the people actually doing the work never make the headlines — Michael Smith (@mikesmithshow) March 16, 2026

Democrats are attacking ICE, with the Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner, vowing to hunt them down and calling them "Nazis," Eric Swalwell vowing to take away their driver's licenses and make their lives a living hell in California, and Maryland working to bar them from getting law enforcement jobs in the state.

So take a good, long look at those faces. Those are the people that the Democratic Party supports and wants to keep in this country, in your communities, regardless of your safety.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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