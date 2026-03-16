Worst of the Worst: ICE Arrested Lots of Criminal Illegals This Weekend, to the Dismay of Dems

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous
The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Makes a Major Announcement
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Makes a Major Announcement
Trump Called on US Allies to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz. This Is How They Responded.
Trump Called on US Allies to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz. This Is...
NYC Democrats' Plan for Stopping Shoplifting Will Make You Roll Your Eyes Into the Back of Your Head
NYC Democrats' Plan for Stopping Shoplifting Will Make You Roll Your Eyes Into...
The Internet Is Having Way Too Much Fun With This News About Iran's New Leader
The Internet Is Having Way Too Much Fun With This News About Iran's...
San Francisco's BART Is on the Brink of Collapse
San Francisco's BART Is on the Brink of Collapse
Joy Reid Thinks the U.S. Is Just a Christian Version of Iran
Joy Reid Thinks the U.S. Is Just a Christian Version of Iran
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says President Trump Is Ready to Sign the SAVE America Act ASAP
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says President Trump Is Ready to Sign the SAVE...
Ro Khanna Admits Iran Had Enough Uranium to Make Nuclear Weapons, Still Opposes Strikes
Ro Khanna Admits Iran Had Enough Uranium to Make Nuclear Weapons, Still Opposes...
VIP
Virginia Democrat Offers Insane Reason Why Colleges Should Remain Gun Free
Virginia Democrat Offers Insane Reason Why Colleges Should Remain Gun Free
Steve Hilton Levels Gavin Newsom for Nearly $500B in Fraud Uncovered in CA as Newsom Only Looks to 2028
Steve Hilton Levels Gavin Newsom for Nearly $500B in Fraud Uncovered in CA...
If the Left Needs a Reminder Why Iran’s Regime Must Go, Secretary Bessent Has One
If the Left Needs a Reminder Why Iran’s Regime Must Go, Secretary Bessent...
Kevin Hassett Says Iran Can’t Cripple the U.S. Economy Through It's Leverage on the Strait of Hormuz
Kevin Hassett Says Iran Can’t Cripple the U.S. Economy Through It's Leverage on...
President Trump Explains Why the Iranian People Haven’t Risen Up
President Trump Explains Why the Iranian People Haven’t Risen Up
Tipsheet

Worst of the Worst: ICE Arrested Lots of Criminal Illegals This Weekend, to the Dismay of Dems

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 16, 2026 2:15 PM
Worst of the Worst: ICE Arrested Lots of Criminal Illegals This Weekend, to the Dismay of Dems
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

While the Democrats keep the government shut down in their push to defund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), here's a taste of some of the criminal illegal aliens that ICE arrested this past weekend.

Advertisement

This is a laundry list of murderers, rapists, child abusers, and other scum. And the Democrats want to keep them here.

This guy, Leoncio Perez-Rueda from Cuba, was convicted of murder in Texas. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he was arrested for the 1981 homicide of Narnie Box Bryson and sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

In North Carolina, Javier Gonzalez-Garcia, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Police said Gonzalez-Garcia murdered 35-year-old Michael Dean Martin after finding Martin's remains at a Lowgap home in 2019. Martin was reported missing in 2018.

Miguel Vitinio-Tapia was convicted of rape in New York, New York.

As was Perfecto Rios-Sanchez, who was convicted of second-degree rape in North Carolina.

Recommended

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

In Idaho, Edwuardo Temoxtle-Chalihua was convicted of cruelty toward a child and DUI.

There are more, including from Georgia and Texas 

The offenses also include gun crimes in D.C.

And New Jersey.

And Nevada.

Advertisement

This is your midterm ad right here.

"They're doing the jobs Americans won't do."

Or something.

Yes, they do. 

Democrats are attacking ICE, with the Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner, vowing to hunt them down and calling them "Nazis," Eric Swalwell vowing to take away their driver's licenses and make their lives a living hell in California, and Maryland working to bar them from getting law enforcement jobs in the state.

So take a good, long look at those faces. Those are the people that the Democratic Party supports and wants to keep in this country, in your communities, regardless of your safety.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous Matt Vespa
Trump Called on US Allies to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz. This Is How They Responded. Jeff Charles
San Francisco's BART Is on the Brink of Collapse Amy Curtis
Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick Kurt Schlichter
NYC Democrats' Plan for Stopping Shoplifting Will Make You Roll Your Eyes Into the Back of Your Head Jeff Charles
Joy Reid Thinks the U.S. Is Just a Christian Version of Iran Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous Matt Vespa
Advertisement