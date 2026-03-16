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Tipsheet

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says President Trump Is Ready to Sign the SAVE America Act ASAP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 16, 2026 12:15 PM
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says President Trump Is Ready to Sign the SAVE America Act ASAP
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Trump is ready and expecting to sign the SAVE America Act into law, and is urging the Senate to pass the overwhelmingly popular legislation. She joined Fox & Friends this morning to talk about the common-sense proposals that the Senate needs to codify.

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"The President has made it very clear he wants that bill on his desk her eat the White House as soon as possible," Leavitt said. "It is five of the most common-sense proposals that any party has ever put forward, and the American people overwhelmingly support this bill."

"Voter ID, proof of citizenship, no mail-in ballots, which we know create a tremendous amount of fraud in our electoral system," Leavitt continued. "Cannot transgender mutilate our young children. We need a ban on those procedures and surgeries, and then, of course, no men in women's sports."

"That's what the President is acting for. The SAVE America Act, it's a great piece of legislation. I look forward to seeing how democrats can possibly oppose these overwhelmingly popular and positive policies for our country and the American people," Leavitt said.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT SENATE VOTER ID

Democrats have long opposed all those common-sense pieces of legislation. They falsely claim the SAVE America Act will stop women from voting because they won't be able to prove their identities if they change their name (e.g. get married). Chuck Schumer said the bill would kick "tens of millions of people" off the voter rolls and called it "Jim Crow 2.0."

They've long supported so-called "gender-affirming care" for minors, which, as Leavitt pointed out, is really a mutilation of healthy children, and they certainly want men in women's sports.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he doesn't have the 60 votes to pass the legislation, but will get Democrats on the record as opposing Voter ID.

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It's only controversial to people who need non-citizens to vote so they can win elections.

Democrats will argue it's already against the law for illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote in federal elections. But we have plenty of examples of that happening, including one from last week, where an illegal immigrant from Mauritania has voted in seven federal elections since 2008.

The overwhelming majority of Americans, including Democrats, support voter ID and election integrity. This is a winning issue, and Republicans need to pass the SAVE America Act to secure our elections and stop non-citizens from voting.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous Matt Vespa
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