Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick
Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick
How Team USA Made History Yesterday
How Team USA Made History Yesterday
Wow: Michigan State Dem Reveals Why She Can't Run for Re-election
Wow: Michigan State Dem Reveals Why She Can't Run for Re-election
What Fresh Hell Is This, NPR?
What Fresh Hell Is This, NPR?
One Tweet That Throws Cold Water on the Latest Maine Poll
One Tweet That Throws Cold Water on the Latest Maine Poll
Gavin Newsom Refuses to Tell the Truth on California's High Taxes
Gavin Newsom Refuses to Tell the Truth on California's High Taxes
Soft-on-Crime Fairfax Strikes Again: Officials Defend Illegal Alien Accused of Groping High School Girls
Soft-on-Crime Fairfax Strikes Again: Officials Defend Illegal Alien Accused of Groping Hig...
Tax the Rich? Mamdani's New Estate Tax Proposal Will Harm All New Yorkers.
Tax the Rich? Mamdani's New Estate Tax Proposal Will Harm All New Yorkers.
The Obama Presidential Center Is Asking for Volunteers to Do What?
The Obama Presidential Center Is Asking for Volunteers to Do What?
VIP
Surprise! American Socialists Are Not Keen on Cuba Libre.
Surprise! American Socialists Are Not Keen on Cuba Libre.
Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit
Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit
Here's How Mamdani Excused His Wife Illustrating a Book for an Antisemitic Palestinian Activist
Here's How Mamdani Excused His Wife Illustrating a Book for an Antisemitic Palestinian...
Are We There Yet?
Are We There Yet?
The Day Ronald Reagan Walked Into an Irish Pub
The Day Ronald Reagan Walked Into an Irish Pub
Tipsheet

Here's Why the Iranian Women's Soccer Captain Withdrew Her Asylum Bid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 16, 2026 9:00 AM
Here's Why the Iranian Women's Soccer Captain Withdrew Her Asylum Bid
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Earlier this month, the world was imploring Australia to protect members of the Iranian women's soccer team, after the women faced threats for refusing to sing Iran's national anthem during the Asian Cup, which was held in Australia. President Trump even offered asylum if Australia didn't.

Advertisement

Seven of the women's soccer players decided to seek asylum, something that made their Islamic handlers very angry. But now it seems some of those women are withdrawing their asylum claims because the Iranian regime has targeted their families.

This includes 34-year-old captain Zahra Ghanbari, because her family is now missing in Iran.

Here's more:

The captain of Iran’s women’s soccer team has withdrawn her bid for asylum in Australia, making her the latest member to do so as fears grow that the players’ families are in danger if they don’t return home.

Zahra Ghanbari, 34, is “returning to the embrace of the homeland” after withdrawing her asylum bid Sunday, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

Shiva Amini, an exiled Iranian former soccer player, claimed the players chose to go home following “intense and systemic pressure on the players’ families” from Iran’s Football Federation.  

“Several of the players decided to go back because the threats against their families became unbearable and the intimidation was relentless,” she wrote on X on Sunday.

Recommended

Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT IRAN ISLAM UNITED NATIONS

Where are the feminists? That sound you hear is crickets.

They're also silent. And it's deafening.

All of these people are fine with how women are treated in Iran.

We can only imagine the horrors these women and their families will face.

All of the people who are okay with this will also tell you how Republicans harm women.

Advertisement

Yes, they do.

Here's the dirty little not-so-secret we all must realize: the U.N., and the Left, are fine with how Iranian women are treated. Because they are willing and eager to capitulate to Islam. That means they will allow Islam to do whatever it wants to women in Iran, the U.K., the U.S. and anywhere else.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick Kurt Schlichter
The Obama Presidential Center Is Asking for Volunteers to Do What? Amy Curtis
Wow: Michigan State Dem Reveals Why She Can't Run for Re-election Matt Vespa
Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit Amy Curtis
What Fresh Hell Is This, NPR? Matt Vespa
Minnesota Elections Official Finally Admits What We All Knew About Illegals Voting Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement