The World Urges Australia to Protect the Iranian Women's Football Team. Here's Why.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 09, 2026 9:00 AM
The World Urges Australia to Protect the Iranian Women's Football Team. Here's Why.
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Yesterday was International Women's Day, which is a good day to talk about the Iranian women's football team. Last week, they refused to sing the Iranian national anthem while in Australia for the Asian Cup.

For that act of defiance, the Iranian regime labeled the women "wartime traitors" and vowed they would be punished when they returned to Iran. The world is calling on Australia to keep the women in the country to protect them from the Iranian regime, which has been crippled by U.S.-Israel airstrikes, but remains a threat to the safety of Iranians everywhere.

Here's more:

Football's governing bodies and Australian authorities are being urged to ensure the safety of Iran's women's team as they prepare to fly home from Australia after being eliminated from the Asian Cup.

Hundreds of supporters surrounded the Iranian Lionesses' coach as it left the stadium on the Gold Coast on Sunday evening, with chants of "save our girls".

Fears for Iran's women's team grew after they declined to sing the national anthem ahead of their first match against South Korea last week.

This prompted criticism from within Iran, with one conservative commentator accusing the team of being "wartime traitors" and pushing for harsh punishment.

Supporters are urging Australia to offer the team asylum.

There is video of the team sending out an "SOS" signal, which is leading many to be concerned for their safety.

This is what bravery looks like.

How can Australia send them back?

Author J.K. Rowling is among those who hopes the women are granted asylum.

Rowling said she would urge her daughters to remain in Australia, even if it meant retribution for her back at home, as some of the Iranian women worry that claiming asylum means the regime will target their families instead.

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, who has attacked critics of the Iran war, also called on Australia to help.

