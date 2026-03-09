The World Urges Australia to Protect the Iranian Women's Football Team. Here's Why.

Yesterday was International Women's Day, which is a good day to talk about the Iranian women's football team. Last week, they refused to sing the Iranian national anthem while in Australia for the Asian Cup.

The Iranian women’s national football team refused to sing the anthem of the Islamic Regime. Tonight. At the opening match of the Asian Cup. In front of the entire world.



So, to all liberal Western women:



Watch and learn.

THIS is what real feminism looks like. pic.twitter.com/SriXGbipsY — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) March 3, 2026

For that act of defiance, the Iranian regime labeled the women "wartime traitors" and vowed they would be punished when they returned to Iran. The world is calling on Australia to keep the women in the country to protect them from the Iranian regime, which has been crippled by U.S.-Israel airstrikes, but remains a threat to the safety of Iranians everywhere.

Australia urged to protect Iranian football team after Asian Cup elimination



Fears for Iran's women's team grew after they declined to sing the national anthem ahead of their first match against South Korea last week.https://t.co/HLzoo1lNfm — bětka.báthory (@BathoryBetka) March 9, 2026

Here's more:

Football's governing bodies and Australian authorities are being urged to ensure the safety of Iran's women's team as they prepare to fly home from Australia after being eliminated from the Asian Cup. Hundreds of supporters surrounded the Iranian Lionesses' coach as it left the stadium on the Gold Coast on Sunday evening, with chants of "save our girls". Fears for Iran's women's team grew after they declined to sing the national anthem ahead of their first match against South Korea last week. This prompted criticism from within Iran, with one conservative commentator accusing the team of being "wartime traitors" and pushing for harsh punishment.

Supporters are urging Australia to offer the team asylum.

Supporters urge Australia to offer asylum to Iranian women's football team https://t.co/8c3nW66nb1 — Savethetigers (@Savethetigers33) March 9, 2026

There is video of the team sending out an "SOS" signal, which is leading many to be concerned for their safety.

🚨 Iran Women’s soccer team exits Asian Cup in Australia and prepare to return home.



They do the hand sign from the coach that they are in danger, an international signal that they need help.



Women do this if they can’t speak and their lives are at risk.



All this because… https://t.co/cv7N2bHbTU — Omid Djalili (@omid9) March 8, 2026

This is what bravery looks like.

Iranian women’s football national team just used sign language to communicate “Help”



Theyre being held hostage and threatened by the regime.



The regime in Iran labeled them “traitors” on national TV and promised a “severe punishment” once they return from Australia. pic.twitter.com/77NCjM94GO — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) March 8, 2026

How can Australia send them back?

Iranian women's football team put out 'SOS' signal after refusing to sing national anthemhttps://t.co/qs7vZ1Tezh — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 9, 2026

Author J.K. Rowling is among those who hopes the women are granted asylum.

JK Rowling issues urgent plea after Iranian women's football team prepare to return home following national anthem protesthttps://t.co/DJYWc783LQ — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 9, 2026

Rowling said she would urge her daughters to remain in Australia, even if it meant retribution for her back at home, as some of the Iranian women worry that claiming asylum means the regime will target their families instead.

If my own daughters were among these girls I wouldn't hesitate to urge them to stay where they were safe, no matter the consequences to me. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2026

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, who has attacked critics of the Iran war, also called on Australia to help.

Hello Australia, this is your moment. We need your support.

Iran’s women’s football team refused to sing the regime’s anthem right after the killing of Ali Khamenei.

State TV called them “war-time traitors.”

Now they’re on a bus back to Iran, flashing the SOS hand signal through… pic.twitter.com/HhLtEgJKkC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 8, 2026

