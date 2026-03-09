Washington Predicted Trump Would Endorse Cornyn. Washington Predicts Lots of Things.
President Trump Just Told Australia to Grant the Iranian Women's Football Team Asylum

Amy Curtis
March 09, 2026
President Trump Just Told Australia to Grant the Iranian Women's Football Team Asylum
Earlier, we told you that the world is calling on Australia to do the right thing and grant asylum to members of the Iranian women's football team. 

Why?

These brave women, who were in Australia for the Asian Cup tournament, refused to sing the national anthem of the country that systematically oppressed them for five decades, including killing tens of thousands in the last several weeks. The Iranian government was angry, and called the women "wartime traitors," vowing they would be punished when they returned to the Islamic nation.

Now President Trump is telling Australia to grant these women asylum, too, and vowing to protect them if Australia won't.

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Women's Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don't do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you don't," the President wrote on Truth Social.

Yes, they do.

We'll see what the Australian government decides.

For critics who say Hegseth vowed there wouldn't be a wave of refugees, this isn't a wave.

Biden took in about 200,000 Afghan nationals after his administration let the Taliban take over the country. There are anywhere from 23 to 28 players on the Iranian team roster.

That's a big difference.

This is a no-brainer. They're safe in Australia, where they should remain. But should Australia decide to send them back to Iran, they have another option. It wouldn't be unheard of for a Western nation to deny Muslim women asylum, either. Last April, the U.K. denied an Afghan woman asylum, saying the Taliban didn't pose a threat to her safety.

But you have to love the Left's hypocrisy here. They'll gladly march in Handmaid's robes to protest the Republicans, but when it comes to the real oppression of women, they either shrug or sympathize with the Islamists who are doing the oppressing.

