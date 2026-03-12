Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Tipsheet

Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks Out

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 9:00 AM
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks Out
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Cheryl Minter is living a nightmare no parent should have to endure. Her daughter, Stephanie, 41, was killed at a Fairfax County, Virginia, bus stop at the end of February. That's tragic enough, but the circumstances surrounding Stephanie's death are maddening: she was stabbed to death by Abdul Jalloh, a career criminal and illegal alien with dozens of prior arrests. Instead of immediately turning Jalloh over to federal authorities, Governor Abigail Spanberger's administration demanded that ICE get a signed judicial warrant for Jalloh, which is both unnecessary and unreasonable. Democrats know this, which is why they've pushed to make judicial warrants the norm: doing so guarantees deportations stop.

It turns out that police warned Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano about Jalloh back in November, writing in three separate emails that it was only a matter of time before Jalloh seriously hurt or killed someone. Those warnings were ignored, and now Stephanie Minter is dead.

Listen to what Cheryl had to say, and then realize how awful the Democratic Party is.

"Her smile, her positivity. Always, 'We'll get through it, no matter what. We'll get through it, no matter what.' Her Bible verses she would pull from. It was like she memorized half the Bible. She could always pull them out of thin air, along with the chapter and the verse. She always amazed me with that," Cheryl said.

Reporter Nick Minock said the family is urging Fairfax County voters to "remember Stephanie's story, her murder, the next time Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano is on the ballot."

That's next year.

Minock spoke to Stephanie's family, who said that she would be alive if Descano had prosecuted Jalloh and put him behind bars. Minock spoke with former Attorney General Jason Miyares, who said this will happen again, "My great fear is that because there won't be a change in policy, that you're just going to have more Stephanies," Miyares said. "There's legislation making its way through the Assembly that would actually ban localities even having the option of cooperating."

Stephanie Minter's death was preventable. Democrats in Virginia have chosen not to stop it from happening again, to someone else, because they put criminals and illegal aliens before the safety of American citizens.

