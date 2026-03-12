You're Going to Laugh at This Reuters Piece About Operation Epic Fury

Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
BREAKING: Active Shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan
BREAKING: Active Shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken...
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
VIP
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks Out
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks...
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid of This Loser’
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid...
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of College Degree
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of...
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is Up To
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Tipsheet

You're Going to Laugh at This Reuters Piece About Operation Epic Fury

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 12, 2026 6:55 AM
You're Going to Laugh at This Reuters Piece About Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Guys, we’re losing the war in Iran. That’s what Reuters reported, based on those ephemeral, anonymous deep state sources that are always wrong. After 5,500 strikes, the decimation of their air force, the total obliteration of their navy, and the annihilation of their core political and military leadership, Tehran survives, right? What is this, guys? I mean, really—there’s media bias, but then there’s whatever acid trip this is, and it’s more entertaining than it is informative. We know it’s not true, and low-level paper pushers aren’t sources (via Reuters):

Advertisement

U.S. intelligence indicates that Iran's leadership is still largely intact and is not at risk of collapse any time soon after nearly two weeks of relentless U.S. and Israeli bombardment, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

A "multitude" of intelligence reports provide "consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger" of collapse and "retains control of the Iranian public," ‌said one of the sources, all of whom were granted anonymity to discuss U.S. intelligence findings. 

The latest report was completed within the last few days, the source said.

With political pressure building over soaring oil costs, President Donald Trump has suggested he will end the biggest U.S. military operation since 2003 "soon." But finding an acceptable end to the war could be difficult if Iran's hardline leaders remain firmly entrenched. 

The intelligence reporting underscores the cohesion of Iran's clerical leadership despite the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, the first day of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Nope. Iranian military units were operating independently because no one was alive to give them orders. It’s virtually a rogue state, because no one is in charge. Where’s the new supreme leader, the son of the late ashtray Khamenei? Because there are allegations that he was severely wounded in an airstrike, likely the one that incinerated daddy, and he’s been in a medically induced coma, unaware he’s now the new leader of the country. Confirmation on that would be a story since we haven’t seen him, except for cardboard cutouts on state media.   

Recommended

Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MEDIA BIAS MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Does the military have contingency plans for these scenarios? Sure, but no one thinks killing Khamenei wasn’t a big deal—it was. This article is as believable as one of those ‘bombshells’ from the Russian collusion hoax days.  

It’s just funny how the media operates with Trump. We’re winning a war, and they’re manufacturing Tehran-like propaganda saying otherwise. It must be a day that ends in “y.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason Amy Curtis
Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma Kurt Schlichter
Here's What an Israeli Pilot Said to His American Counterpart Before a Bombing Run Matt Vespa
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices Kyle Olson
It’s Not Islamophobia, It’s Islamo-I’m-Sick-of-Hearing-About-It Derek Hunter
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason Amy Curtis
Advertisement