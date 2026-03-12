You're Going to Laugh at This Reuters Piece About Operation Epic Fury

Guys, we’re losing the war in Iran. That’s what Reuters reported, based on those ephemeral, anonymous deep state sources that are always wrong. After 5,500 strikes, the decimation of their air force, the total obliteration of their navy, and the annihilation of their core political and military leadership, Tehran survives, right? What is this, guys? I mean, really—there’s media bias, but then there’s whatever acid trip this is, and it’s more entertaining than it is informative. We know it’s not true, and low-level paper pushers aren’t sources (via Reuters):

Advertisement

The recent intel reports also cast doubt on the ability of the Iranian Kurdish groups to sustain a fight against Iranian security services, according to two sources familiar with those assessments. — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) March 11, 2026

U.S. intelligence indicates that Iran's leadership is still largely intact and is not at risk of collapse any time soon after nearly two weeks of relentless U.S. and Israeli bombardment, according to three sources familiar with the matter. A "multitude" of intelligence reports provide "consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger" of collapse and "retains control of the Iranian public," ‌said one of the sources, all of whom were granted anonymity to discuss U.S. intelligence findings. The latest report was completed within the last few days, the source said. With political pressure building over soaring oil costs, President Donald Trump has suggested he will end the biggest U.S. military operation since 2003 "soon." But finding an acceptable end to the war could be difficult if Iran's hardline leaders remain firmly entrenched. The intelligence reporting underscores the cohesion of Iran's clerical leadership despite the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, the first day of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Nope. Iranian military units were operating independently because no one was alive to give them orders. It’s virtually a rogue state, because no one is in charge. Where’s the new supreme leader, the son of the late ashtray Khamenei? Because there are allegations that he was severely wounded in an airstrike, likely the one that incinerated daddy, and he’s been in a medically induced coma, unaware he’s now the new leader of the country. Confirmation on that would be a story since we haven’t seen him, except for cardboard cutouts on state media.

Does the military have contingency plans for these scenarios? Sure, but no one thinks killing Khamenei wasn’t a big deal—it was. This article is as believable as one of those ‘bombshells’ from the Russian collusion hoax days.

It’s just funny how the media operates with Trump. We’re winning a war, and they’re manufacturing Tehran-like propaganda saying otherwise. It must be a day that ends in “y.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.