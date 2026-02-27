VIP
Another Career Criminal Was Set Free by Leftist Prosecutors. Now a Fairfax County Woman Is Dead.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 8:30 AM
Another Career Criminal Was Set Free by Leftist Prosecutors. Now a Fairfax County Woman Is Dead.
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File

Stephanie Minter was getting off a bus in Fairfax County, Virginia, when she was stabbed by Abdul Jalloh in what police are calling a random attack.

Minter died of her injuries. She was 41 years old.

Jalloh, it turns out, has a lengthy criminal record with more than 30 arrests for violent crimes.

Here's more from NBC4 Washington:

A woman found stabbed to death at a bus stop on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County on Monday evening appears to have been attacked at random, police said preliminary information indicates. A man seen getting off a bus with her was charged in her murder.

Stephanie Minter, of Fredericksburg, was the victim, police said Wednesday. She was 41.

Abdul Jalloh, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested after a store employee on Richmond Highway spotted him the next day and called police.

Fairfax County police said they're investigating any possible motive in the killing. Police put out an alert Tuesday morning saying they were searching for Jalloh, labeling him a person of interest, since he was the last person seen with Minter. By Tuesday night, he was taken into custody on an unrelated theft charge.

Jalloh has a lengthy criminal history, according to Virginia criminal case records, which includes multiple assault larceny, assault and felony malicious wounding charges in May and August 2025.

Thom Tillis Makes Another Silly Decision Matt Vespa
Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE LAW AND ORDER VIRGINIA

Prosecutors told NBC4 that because Jalloh often chose victims "with no fixed address" they were unable to move forward with prosecution because victims could not be located or contacted, despite considerable effort from our police department to bring them to court."

We're guessing prosecutors didn't make much effort to find the victims of Jalloh's crimes.

They won't even defend the homeless.

And a prosecutor problem.

No. They'll claim Jalloh is the victim in all of this.

Everyone saw what New York tried to do to Daniel Penny, and what Kenosha tried to do to Kyle Rittenhouse. That's why we don't see vigilantism.

Yet.

The soft-on-crime policies need to end, and officials who push them need to be held accountable.

Bingo.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

