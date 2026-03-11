Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at...
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd...
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation...
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The International Energy Agency
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The...
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House Health Clinics
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House...
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls...
Tipsheet

The February Inflation Report Is Here

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 11, 2026 12:15 PM
The February Inflation Report Is Here
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Inflation held steady in February, coming in at 2.5 percent, the lowest since March of 2021, as inflation remains above the Fed's two percent target rate. 

Advertisement

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI), which broadly measures everyday goods, rose 0.2 percent from January and 2.5 percent over the past year. However, stripping away both food and energy prices, which typically are the most volatile, prices rose only 2.4 percent. 

The price of food increased by 0.4 percent for the month and was up 3.1 percent from a year ago. Prices for meats, poultry, and fish rose 6.8 percent from a year ago, while egg prices fell 42.1 percent as the impact of an avian flu outbreak, which affected supply, has continued to wane. Meanwhile, the fruits and vegetables index increased 1.4 percent month over month and is 2.7 percent higher than a year ago. 

Energy prices were up 0.6 percent since January, but only 0.5 percent over the last year. Gasoline prices were up 0.8 percent month over month but were down 5.6 percent compared with last year, while electricity costs fell by 0.7 percent in February but are up 4.8 percent over the past year.

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY ENERGY INFLATION JEROME POWELL OPERATION EPIC FURY

Experts have expressed concern that despite the steady inflation report, Operation Epic Fury, and uncertainty in the Middle East, could complicate policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, which they said is unlikely to cut rates as a result of the inflation report.

"A steady inflation reading would probably be a welcome data point on any other day, but against the current backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and surging oil prices, it may not carry as much weight in the markets – or with the Fed," Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said. "Despite the prospect of releasing oil reserves, continued uncertainty translates into continued upside risk for oil prices, and that translates into a Fed that will remain cautious about cutting interest rates."

It remains unclear how the operation will affect March's report.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump Jeff Charles
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran? Jeff Charles
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement