Tipsheet

Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 10, 2026 9:30 AM
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers?
Townhall Media

Update:

CNN has now deleted this post.

They also issued an update saying that the post "[breached] the editorial standards" of the network.

Original story:

It's not quite the Rolling Stone cover of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, but the media spin on the attempted bombing by the allegedly ISIS-inspired terrorists in New York City has been something to watch.

They not only downplayed the very dangerous IED that two men hurled into a crowd of anti-Islam protesters, but they also pretended the bombing was an attempt to harm New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18, reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" and pledged allegiance to ISIS. One of them also said they wanted to kill more people than the Tsarnaevs did at the Boston Marathon Bombing in 2013.

The NYPD and the FBI both say this was an act of terrorism. But check out how CNN spun its narrative this morning.

Related:

CNN MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK TERRORISM

"But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home. Here's what we know so far," the post reads.

Seriously?

This passive voice makes it sound like Kayumi and Balat were innocent victims, bystanders who just happened to drop an IED in a crowd of people on a New York street.

It's President Trump's fault, probably.

"Pennsylvania teenagers" is the new "fiery but mostly peaceful" CNN spin.

They're coming close.

Same vibes.

That's putting it mildly.

So do we.

And that's exactly the spin the media wants to put on this, and it's working.

