Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers?

Update:

CNN has now deleted this post.

Why did CNN delete this post? pic.twitter.com/coZW3GlEsE — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 10, 2026

They also issued an update saying that the post "[breached] the editorial standards" of the network.

A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted. — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2026

Original story:

It's not quite the Rolling Stone cover of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, but the media spin on the attempted bombing by the allegedly ISIS-inspired terrorists in New York City has been something to watch.

They not only downplayed the very dangerous IED that two men hurled into a crowd of anti-Islam protesters, but they also pretended the bombing was an attempt to harm New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18, reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" and pledged allegiance to ISIS. One of them also said they wanted to kill more people than the Tsarnaevs did at the Boston Marathon Bombing in 2013.

The NYPD and the FBI both say this was an act of terrorism. But check out how CNN spun its narrative this morning.

Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather.



But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs… pic.twitter.com/vI0DfJl0FX — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2026

"But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home. Here's what we know so far," the post reads.

Seriously?

This passive voice makes it sound like Kayumi and Balat were innocent victims, bystanders who just happened to drop an IED in a crowd of people on a New York street.

What sort of country do we live in, where two Pennsylvania teenagers aren't allowed to enjoy a lovely spring day throwing bombs at people? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 10, 2026

It's President Trump's fault, probably.

Wow. ISIS-inspired perpetrators commit a literal terrorist act, and this is what CNN comes up with?



Oh, those poor "Pennsylvania teenagers," whose lives have "drastically changed" because they made the conscious decision to throw bombs. — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 10, 2026

"Pennsylvania teenagers" is the new "fiery but mostly peaceful" CNN spin.

It’s quite the amazing feat to out terrorist sympathize Rolling Stone, but here you are… pic.twitter.com/nKT0yGjO1O — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 10, 2026

They're coming close.

John Wilkes Booth thoroughly enjoyed much of "Our American Cousin," the Tom Taylor laughfest now playing at Ford's Theater, but an unexpected twist in the third act left him limping away from the 10th Street NW showplace with a broken leg, the course of his life forever changed. — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) March 10, 2026

Same vibes.

Some of the media headlines that have been coming out of this attempted ISIS terror attack are wild. https://t.co/xFwbYdFkqJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 10, 2026

That's putting it mildly.

I wish the Newseum was still open, so we could enscribed this lede on its mighty marble facade https://t.co/9zcXhMSa09 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 10, 2026

So do we.

Last night, a friend mentioned how strange he found it that two Muslims would target a Muslim mayor's residence. I had to explain that that's not what happened. But it's proof of what a good job outlets like CNN have done obfuscating the truth. Together with Mayor Mamdani, the… https://t.co/CvxgKluVRl — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 10, 2026

And that's exactly the spin the media wants to put on this, and it's working.

