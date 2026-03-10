Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They...
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie...
VIP
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been Convicted of a Crime
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been...
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered.
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is...
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stereotypes' Charity
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stere...
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic Fury
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic...
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for...
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS...
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
Tipsheet

Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 10, 2026 3:00 PM
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

There’s not much to add here—Amy had the main point about what CNN did this morning: the network is expert at keeping the chant ‘CNN sucks’ alive, even after 10 years. Look at how they covered the IED attack outside Gracie Mansion last week. It was so bad they had to remove it, but the Internet is forever, and the PR statement didn’t help the situation either.

Advertisement

Guys, what the hell:

Recommended

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN DOMESTIC TERRORISM LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK WOKE

But with this latest update about the reporter, it’s no surprise this article was such a trainwreck. When someone partakes in the woke pronoun game—well, it all makes sense, doesn’t it?  

Dear Lord.

But it did provide fodder for some epic mockery of the initial post:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again Joseph Chalfant
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump Dmitri Bolt
Tucker Carlson Makes Outrageous Claim About US Troops in Iran. Ted Cruz Levels Him. Jeff Charles
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered. Jeff Charles
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Advertisement