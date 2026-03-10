Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?

There’s not much to add here—Amy had the main point about what CNN did this morning: the network is expert at keeping the chant ‘CNN sucks’ alive, even after 10 years. Look at how they covered the IED attack outside Gracie Mansion last week. It was so bad they had to remove it, but the Internet is forever, and the PR statement didn’t help the situation either.

Advertisement

Guys, what the hell:

A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted. — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2026

CNN: “We are the Most Trusted Name in News.”



Also CNN: The lives of two normal Pennsylvania teenagers changed forever when their fun day in the Big Apple took a U-turn after they threw homemade bombs to try and murder innocent people. pic.twitter.com/qfPPF4R8fT — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) March 10, 2026

I knew @CNN would delete this.



It’s also the lede of the piece it published. pic.twitter.com/8bxpuYieqB — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 10, 2026

This was not a breakdown in CNN’s editing or reporting process.



Their editing and reporting process worked as intended to publish a narrative designed to make ISIS-inspired terrorists look like sympathetic people. https://t.co/rKj5mf12wz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2026

The lede was edited on the CNN story...no editor's note explaining why.



Can we expect the inside scoop from @brianstelter? And, more importantly, when does new ownership kick in? pic.twitter.com/vMKPhBMwjJ — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 10, 2026

But with this latest update about the reporter, it’s no surprise this article was such a trainwreck. When someone partakes in the woke pronoun game—well, it all makes sense, doesn’t it?

This is the lead "reporter" of that ridiculous CNN story. You will not be surprised to learn she uses "they/them" pronouns and graduated from Columbia's journalism program. pic.twitter.com/ryReOxaLYI — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 10, 2026

Dear Lord.

But it did provide fodder for some epic mockery of the initial post:

An Ohio teen crossed into Charlottesville Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather.



But in less than an hour, his life would drastically change as he would be arrested for driving his car into anti-racism protest… https://t.co/rExnwNtQgW — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.