ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police

VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the...
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's...
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw...
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
Tipsheet

ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 09, 2026 2:10 PM
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP, File

News about the attempted terror attack that took place in New York over the weekend keeps coming. We learned about the families of Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18 earlier. Kayumi's parents own a 5,800 square foot home in Pennsylvania and are naturalized citizens from Afghanistan while Balat's parents come from Turkey and they were naturalized in 2017.

Advertisement

Now we know what charges the pair are facing, and we're learning of a startling admission about their intent. First, we'll get to the charges. 

According to CNN, Kayumi and Balat are both facing charges of providing material support to a terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department will not allow ISIS to threaten Americans.

And here's more from Fox News, who said the pair will appear in federal court today. Images of the homemade bombs were shared, too, showing them containing screws, nuts, and oblts.

Fox News also shared details of the complaint: "More specifically, Balat wrote on a piece of paper that he 'pledge[d] allegiance to the Islamic state' and Kayumi stated, in substance and in part, that he was affiliated with ISIS; watched ISIS propaganda on his phone; and was partly inspired to carry out his actions that day by ISIS."

Recommended

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI NEW YORK TERRORISM

But it gets even scarier. Balat and Kayumi wanted their attack to be even deadlier than the Boston Marathon bombing that happened on April 15, 2013.

The federal complaint says, "Law enforcement officers later asked Balat if he was familiar with the Boston Marathon bombing, and if that was what Balat had hoped to accomplish. Balat responded: 'No, even bigger. It was only three deaths.'"

That complaint also contains photos of Balat allegedly holding the lit IED before throwing it into the crowd.

That is absolutely terrifying. We remember the Boston Marathon bombing and the horrific images of the injured. Three people — eight-year-old Martin Richard, 23-year-old Lu Lingzi, and 29-year-old Krystle Campbell were killed in that bombing and more than 250 others were injured.

This is also a reminder that Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security while they push to defund DHS and ICE.

Advertisement

This is now the second terrorist attack in the U.S. since the start of Operation Epic Fury. In Austin, Texas, a Senegalese immigrant named Ndiaga Diagne opened fire at a bar in the city, killing two and wounding several more. Diagne was killed by law enforcement, and was wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt with an Iranian flag t-shirt underneath.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Here's How the Left Will Ban Dogs to Appease Islamists Amy Curtis
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers Jeff Charles
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran Jeff Charles
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Advertisement