Tipsheet

After Melting Down Over Noem, Thom Tillis Is Now Demanding Trump Fire Stephen Miller

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 09, 2026 10:00 AM
After Melting Down Over Noem, Thom Tillis Is Now Demanding Trump Fire Stephen Miller
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis announced last year that he would not be seeking reelection to a third term in the Senate, and given his behavior the last couple of weeks, that's fine with us. A week ago, Tillis was yelling at Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, which was a stark contrast to the kid gloves Tillis used when talking to the abysmal failure that was Alejandro Mayorkas. 

And while Americans are begging Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act in the Senate, Tillis was too busy holding a dog parade to bother to actually listen to the people he supposedly represents. We love dogs as much as the next American, but we love secure elections even more.

Now Tillis wants President Trump to fire White House advisor Stephen Miller, saying Miller has been a "big problem" for Trump.

"Do you think Stephen Miller should go?" Jake Tapper asked.

"Oh, of course I do. I think Stephen Miller is one of the...not only does Stephen really want to just paint a picture, he's not worried about substance, he's more worried about form. But I also think he has an outsized influence over the operations of the Cabinet. And I believe we've got qualified Cabinet members there that sometimes are doing less than what they want to because of his direction and his outsized influence," Tillis said. "He's a big problem in this administration; he has been from the beginning."

You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Related:

DONALD TRUMP NORTH CAROLINA SENATE STEPHEN MILLER THOM TILLIS

Voters won't get a chance to, because Tillis is leaving, of course. And our colleagues over at RedState think Tillis is testy because of all the calls he's getting to pass the SAVE America Act, a bill he's been blocking despite overwhelming support from a majority of Americans.

Yeah. And with Republicans like this, who needs Democrats?

Yeah, in what world does Tillis think a Cabinet position and a government agency is "independent" from the White House?

It's absurd on its face.

We can't, because he didn't. As mentioned above, Tillis was so nice to DHS Secretary Mayorkas, despite the fact he let millions of unvetted illegals into this country. And that's why we elected President Trump again.

And that's anathema to guys like Tillis, it seems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

