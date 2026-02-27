Thom Tillis' Dog Show Was a Public Relations Fiasco...and It Might Have Muddied Stuff on the SAVE Act

Nothing more needs to be said: what are you doing, Thom? The outgoing North Carolina Republican, who had everything in his control until he chose to sabotage Ed Martin’s DC US Attorney nomination and almost ruined Pete Hegseth’s Secretary of War appointment. The man has since taken a stand on the losing side of every issue, leaving him a pariah among Republicans.

And now, a classic case of political senioritis: a dog parade hosted while the Department of Homeland Security remains shut down after both parties failed to pass a long-term funding bill before the Presidents’ Day holiday. So, we have that issue, but also the SAVE Act to pass to ensure our elections are secure. These are ‘gimmes’ on where to land—and Tillis chose to end up on the wrong side of both, which takes a unique brand of incompetence (via WaPo):

Sen. Thom Tillis Slammed for Dog Parade Amid SAVE America Act Delay



GOP Sen. Thom Tillis faced backlash for hosting a 45-minute dog parade while conservatives push for the SAVE America Act. CNN quoted him dismissing criticism, saying he can "walk and chew gum at the same time."… pic.twitter.com/AH7xYStPSW — Gabriela Iglesias🇺🇲 (@iglesias_gabby) February 27, 2026

It was a rare day for the Senate. Despite their differences, the unlikely crew forged ahead, one at a time, persevering through delays and distractions toward a shared destination. One stole a whiff of another’s bottom. Another laid down on the floor. Wednesday was a memorable day to be a dog on Capitol Hill. Dozens of dogs paraded through the Senate in Mardi Gras costumes and beads. Never mind that the government is partially shut down, or that Mardi Gras was last Tuesday, or that dogs probably don’t know what Mardi Gras is. The event —“Doggi Gras” — was for humans, and was held by North Carolina’s retiring Sen. Thom Tillis (R). The parade is silly, he concedes, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t important. “Having Democrat, Republican offices, lobbyists, whoever has a dog that wants to come and participate ... you end up building better relationships,” Tillis said. “It makes for a better environment, a more productive environment.”

This was blessed by a Senate resolution. Sure, Thom said we can walk and chew gum at the same time, but are you kidding me, man? Also, please tell me this wasn’t the reason why Senate Leader John Thune had virtually walked back on pushing the Democrats into a talking filibuster on the bill (via The Hill):

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters Wednesday that there’s not enough consensus in the Senate Republican conference to increase the chances of advancing voting reform by forcing Democrats to wage an arduous talking filibuster in order to block the House-passed legislation. Thune warned that forcing Democrats to hold the floor continuously with speeches to make it tougher for them to filibuster the SAVE Act would require getting 50 Republicans to agree on the strategy — and he said Senate Republicans aren’t there yet. “If we were to go down that path, it’s very hard to pivot and get back to open up the government,” Thune said, referring to funding for the Department of Homeland Security that lapsed on Feb. 14. Thune said it would be very hard to advance government funding legislation or a bipartisan bill to make housing more affordable if Republicans have to spend time trying to break a Democratic blockade of the SAVE Act, which would require voters to show documented proof of citizenship. “That’s harder to do once you’re in the throes of a talking filibuster,” Thune warned.

Tillis is also against the SAVE Act, and so is McConnell, who apparently doesn’t know where he is anymore.

What is wrong with Thom Tillis? He's on the wrong side of everything. https://t.co/XSjsnuHqmw — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 27, 2026

OUTRAGEOUS 🚨



Reporter asks McConnell why he blocked the Save America Act, and if he has a comment on why Tim Burchett says staffers are running your office..



McConnell is seemingly unaware of the questions he's being asked..



Why is this being allowed, what's happening here pic.twitter.com/QvugaXghuo — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 27, 2026

We’re being stabbed in the back from inside the house, guys.

